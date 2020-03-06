Netflix Reveals New Weekly Top 10

One of Netflix's newest features has already become its most popular. The streaming giant introduced Top 10 lists a couple of weeks ago and users have really taken to the idea of seeing what other people are into. This list, which updates every day, has been a topic of conversation amongst Netflix users since it arrived, and the streamer has leaned into the craze by sharing the new list each Friday.

Another group of new movies and TV shows have arrived on Netflix since last week, and they've delivered a few changes to the Top 10. Unlike last week's, the lists revealed by Netflix on Friday actually contained plenty of titles that aren't original to Netflix. Unscripted television has conquered Netflix once again, but movies like Life as We Know It, Kung Fu Panda 2, and The Angry Birds Movie 2 have gotten a serious boost since arriving on the service.

Here's a look at this week's updated Top 10 on Netflix:

The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez Love is Blind The Angry Birds Movie 2 I Am Not Okay With This Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back - Evolution All the Bright Places Altered Carbon Life as We Know It Pete Davidson: Alive From New York Kung Fu Panda 2

The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez, a shocking true crime documentary series, has proven to be a huge hit for Netflix, as it has stuck around at the top this list for multiple weeks. Love Is Blind has also remained in the Top 10 for quite a while thanks to its release schedule. New episodes have been released each week for the last five weeks or so, allowing the show to stay in the conversation for longer.

The majority of the Top 10 TV shows on Netflix are original to the service, with Locke & Key, Narcos: Mexico, and Queen Sono also hanging around weeks after their premieres. Unsurprisingly, The Office can also be found on the Top 10 Series of the week.

When it comes to movies, only Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back - Evolution, All the Bright Places, and The Last Thing He Wanted are Netflix originals. The rest of the list is made up of The Angry Birds Movie 2, Life as We Know It, Kung Fu Panda 2, Cop Out, He's Just Not That Into You, Semi-Pro, and Freaks.

What have you been watching on Netflix lately? Any of your new favorites make the Top 10 this week? Let us know in the comments!

