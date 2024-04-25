Law & Order: Organized Crime Reportedly Moving to Peacock for Season 5

Law & Order: Organize Crime may have found a new home for Season 5. According to Deadline, the series — the last of NBC's dramas to get an update about its renewal fate — is finalizing a deal for a 10-episode Season 5. Per the report, that fifth season will see the Law & Order series move from NBC to Peacock where it would exclusively stream. The move from NBC to Peacock would also mean that Peacock would now have an original Dick Wolf series as part of its overall library as the streamer already is the home of next day runs of Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU, Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med.

The idea that Law & Order: Organized Crime might make the leap to Peacock is one that has been rumored for a bit, particularly after both the flagship Law & Order and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit both received renewals but Organized Crime hadn't yet been picked up. Should Organized Crime make the move to Peacock, it will be the second NBC series to change networks mid-run. Law & Order: Criminal Intent moved from NBC to USA Network after six seasons on NBC. It went on to air for four more on USA Network before ending its run.

What is Law & Order: Organized Crime About?

Law & Order: Organized Crime follows Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) as he returns to the NYPD to work as part of the Organized Crime Task Force. Season 4 of the series saw the addition of several members of Stabler's family, including his brothers Randall (Dean Norris) and Joseph Jr. (Michael Trotter). Stabler's mother, Bernadette (Ellen Burstyn) also had an increased role in the season as the family tried to come together to take care of her and, over the season, viewers began to learn more about Stabler's father as well as what Joseph Jr. is involved in.

The Law & Order Franchise Has Already Been Given Some Big Renewals

As for the other two Law & Order series airing, they've already been given some major renewals. Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU both have already been renewed for additional seasons. Law & Order has been renewed for Season 24 while Law & Order: SVU is coming back for Season 26. Additionally, the entire Chicago franchise was given renewals, with Chicago Fire being renewed for Season 13, Chicago Med being renewed for Season 10, and Chicago P.D. getting a Season 12 pick up.

Are you excited that Law & Order: Organized Crime could be heading to Peacock? Hit us up on social media to share your thoughts!