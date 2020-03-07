Roswell, New Mexico "Ladies and Gentlemen We Are Floating in Space" Synopsis Released

The CW has released the official synopsis for "Ladies and Gentlemen We Are Floating in Space," the March 22 episode of Roswell, New Mexico. As the episode is the second of The CW series' upcoming second season, there's not much information available through the events of the will follow the aftermath of the show's stunning Season 1 finale in which Max Evans (Nathan Parsons) resurrected Liz Ortecho's (Jeanine Mason) sister, Rosa (Amber Midthunder) at the cost of his own life. The episode's title follows the general pattern of taking its name from songs and albums from the late 1990s. In this case, the episode shares its name with the 1997 album by the English space rock band Spiritualized.

As we know from the episode synopsis from the Season 2 premiere, "Stay (I Missed You)", those close to Max are struggling to cope with his death, including not just Liz, but Michael (Michael Vlamis) and Isobel (Lily Cowles) as well. Rosa, for her part, is struggling to adapt to coming back to life after so long as well and it seems that those things continue to be an issue in the second episode, especially for Rosa who will turn to Kyle (Michael Trevino) to find out the truth of her death while Liz will herself be dealing with complicated emotions: grief over Max's death and joy at the restoration of her sister.

"We'll see him less," series creator Carina Adly MacKenzie said of Max. "We're not going to forget about him, but we definitely open Season 2 in the place where Liz is dealing with two extremely conflicting emotions: extraordinary grief and extraordinary joy."

You can check out the synopsis for "Ladies and Gentlemen We Are Floating in Space" below.

DISTRACTIONS — Liz (Jeanine Mason) is forced to put her latest experiment on hold after Rosa (Amber Midthunder) begins to struggle with her new life in Roswell. Reluctant to face the truth about his mother’s past, Michael (Michael Vlamis) turns his attention to helping Maria (Heather Hemmens), who is dealing with her own family crisis. Elsewhere, Isobel (Lily Cowles) agrees to join her mother for a day of spiritual healing to keep herself distracted. Finally, Rosa turns to Kyle (Michael Trevino) to learn the truth about what really happened the night she died. Tyler Blackburn and Trevor St. John also star. Lance Anderson directed the episode written by Eva McKenna.

Roswell, New Mexico will air Mondays at 9/8c on The CW. "Ladies and Gentlemen We Are Floating in Space" debuts March 23.

