Happy's Place Star Melissa Peterman Opens Up About Reuniting With Reba McEntire for New Series

On Tuesday, NBC gave Happy's Place, a new comedy series starring Reba McEntire, a series order with the new series set to debut this fall. The series will reunite McEntire with her Reba co-star Melissa Peterman, as the pair starred on McEntire's WB sitcom for six seasons in the early 2000s and now, Peterman is speaking out about getting to team up with the country icon again for a new series, saying that things feel "even sweeter" the second time around.

Peterman took to Instagram to share some behind-the-scenes photos from Happy's Place, including one of her parking spot and one of herself with McEntire and in her caption, she reflected on her time on Reba while also looked forward to Happy's Place.

"The first time I had no idea how life-changing and special the job was going to be," Peterman wrote. "Getting another chance to work with Reba feels ever sweeter because I know how much fun we're going to have and I am going to savor every moment!!! See you at Happy's Place!!! I can't wait to get to work with this amazing cast and crew!"

What is Happy's Place About?

The new series will follow Bobbie (McEntire), a woman who inherits her father's restaurant and is less than thrilled to discover that she has a new business partner in the half-sister (played by Belissa Escobedo) that she never knew she had. The cast of Happy's Place also includes Melissa Peterman, Pablo Castleblanco, Tokala Black Elk, and Rex Linn.

Happy's Place is written by Kevin Abbot who is executive producing alongside Michael Hanel, Mindy Schultheis, Julie Abbott, and McEntire. The series also reunites the production team for Reba, which ran for six seasons between 2001 and 2007.

NBC Recently Renewed Night Court

In other fall television news, NBC also recently renewed its Night Court reboot. The series ended its second season back in March. Night Court stars The Big Bang Theory's Melissa Rauch as Judge Abby Stone, daughter of the late Harry Anderson's Judge Harold "Harry" T Stone. The series reportedly will have 18 episodes in Season 3.

"In Night Court, the eternally optimistic Abby Stone (Rauch) follows in the footsteps of her revered late father, Judge Harry Stone, as she takes on the challenge of overseeing the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court. Abby always sees the best in people and her passion for justice is undeniable. In her quest to bring order and dignity to the court and reign in its colorful crew of oddballs, she enlists former night court district attorney Dan Fielding (John Larroquette) to serve as the court's public defender."