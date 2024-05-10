Bridgerton Showrunner Addresses Fan-Supported Theory

Bridgerton showrunner Jess Brownell addressed a fan-supported theory about one of the main characters. Refinery29 talked to the key member of the creative team about the possibility of queer love stories appearing in the series. Go anywhere in the online Bridgerton fandom and you will see conversations about Benedict Bridgerton or Eloise possibly being the first siblings to have a queer relationship. Clearly the writers room isn't opposed to the notion either. Brownell told R29, "So we are exploring queer love stories across the next couple of seasons."

Fans have already gotten a taste of that kind of storyline through Queen Charlotte and Benedict's various adventures. But, the kind of season-long spotlight on a queer pairing hasn't happened yet. This would be an interesting shift for the series as the Netflix series would have to sprawl out even farther from the books they are based on. (Most fans probably wouldn't mind as long as they got more Reynolds and Brimsley out of the equation…) Brownell was resolute when asked directly about this by the outlet. There will be queer love stories, so start your theorizing now.

"Yeah, absolutely," Brownell explained. "I think this is a show about the many ways in which people love. So it only feels right to show all the ways in which people love, including queer love."

"I don't want to say exactly how that plays out," the showrunner teased. "But it was important to me to foreground queer love and to tell queer stories and tell stories about queer joy as well." The semi-fanciful setting for Bridgerton is going to help them get to where they want narratively. "We have the privilege of living in this fantasy world which means we can push back against some of the reality of what happened in the 1800s," Brownell added.

Who Will Be The Next Romantic Lead For Season 4?

If all this speculation didn't wet your whistle, then there's the current mystery surrounding who will be the main pairing for Season 4 overall. Claudia Jessie was asked about her character, Eloise, being the next leading heroine. The actress tried to handle the topic diplomatically with Digital Spy this week. She teased that all the actors who have come before have lit the runway for whatever happens with Eloise in the future. All the people involved with Bridgerton are doing a careful dance to not reveal anything out of turn. The fans know something is going to be different because we're already going out of order from the book series. Check out what Jessie had to say right here.

"If ever that happens, I've had a good old run up," Jessie allowed before going through all the previous pairings that have graced the screen on the Netflix favorite. "So I feel like it's the people that have come before that have shown us all how to do it. Phoebe [Dynevor] took it on really beautifully. She did such an incredible job kicking off this show. And Johnny [Jonathan Bailey] and Simone [Ashley] and obviously Regé [Regé-Jean Page] from season one as well and then Nicola [Coughlan] and Luke [Newton]."

"More than anything as well, this show is an ensemble piece filled with so many people," the actress continued. "So I really feel like each season everyone gets an opportunity to shine anyway. But yeah, I feel grateful for the run-up really, but I won't tell you anything. Because I don't know. I don't actually know the answer."

