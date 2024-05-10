Reba Lands on Netflix Top 10 Ahead of New TV Series

Award-winning country artist Reba McEntire has been making some waves on TV as of late, and not just because of her recent turn as a judge on The Voice. After leading a new comedy pilot for NBC called Happy's Place, the network decided to order McEntire's show to series. That news is already music to the ears of TV fans who loved the classic Reba sitcom, but it was made even more exciting by the fact that McEntire's Reba co-star Melissa Peterman is also a series regular on Happy's Place.

That new series won't air on NBC until the fall, but TV fans have taken the opportunity to dive back into Reba once again. All six seasons of the sitcom were recently added to Netflix and the show is now charting as one of the most popular on the service.

Thursday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list features Reba at number nine, marking its debut on the last. With a full six seasons to binge through, and several months before Happy's Place, there's a good chance fans could bump the series even higher in the rankings.

You can check out the full rundown of Thursday's Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list below!