Reba Lands on Netflix Top 10 Ahead of New TV Series
Reba McEntire's beloved sitcom is moving through the ranks on Netflix.
Award-winning country artist Reba McEntire has been making some waves on TV as of late, and not just because of her recent turn as a judge on The Voice. After leading a new comedy pilot for NBC called Happy's Place, the network decided to order McEntire's show to series. That news is already music to the ears of TV fans who loved the classic Reba sitcom, but it was made even more exciting by the fact that McEntire's Reba co-star Melissa Peterman is also a series regular on Happy's Place.
That new series won't air on NBC until the fall, but TV fans have taken the opportunity to dive back into Reba once again. All six seasons of the sitcom were recently added to Netflix and the show is now charting as one of the most popular on the service.
Thursday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list features Reba at number nine, marking its debut on the last. With a full six seasons to binge through, and several months before Happy's Place, there's a good chance fans could bump the series even higher in the rankings.
You can check out the full rundown of Thursday's Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list below!
1. The Roast of Tom Brady
"Offensive lines. Full-contact comedy. Kevin Hart hosts this all-star roast of NFL legend Tom Brady."prevnext
2. Katt Williams: Woke Foke
"Telling truths and spilling secrets, comedy legend Katt Williams lets loose in this no-hold-barred stand-up special."prevnext
3. A Man in Full
"Ruthless real estate mogul Charlie Croker (Jeff Daniels) rejects weakness. But when his enemies topple his empire, how far wall he go to get back on top?"prevnext
4. Baby Reindeer
"She's a serial stalker with a criminal past. He's a would-be comedian working in a London pub — where one act of kindness sparks a twisted obsession."prevnext
5. Selling the OC
"The Oppenheim Group expands to Orange County, where an all-new real estate team shows off lavish oceanfront listings and big personalities make waves."prevnext
6. Evil
"A skeptical psychologist enters the world of angels and demons when she partners with a priest-in-training to find the line between science and religion."prevnext
7. The Circle
"Players chase popularity and a big cash prize in a reality series that The Sydney Morning Herald calls 'brilliantly cast and surprisingly addictive.'"prevnext
8. The Asunta Case
"When two divorced parents report their daughter missing, police think it's a kidnapping. But the truth turns out to be more wicked than anyone imagined."prevnext
9. Reba
"When her husband leaves for her dental hygienist and her daughter falls pregnant, mom-of-three Reba handles it all with her signature Southern charm."prevnext
10. John Mulaney Presents Everybody's in L.A.
"In six live installments, John Mulaney explores Los Angeles during a week when pretty much every single funny person is in town."prev