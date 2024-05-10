Russell T. Davies on the Doctor Who Era He Wants to Revisit

A new season of Doctor Who arrives this weekend, carrying on the legacy of the BBC hit in some surprising ways. This includes the return of showrunner Russell T. Davies, who formerly worked on Doctor Who from 2005 through 2010. Naturally, Davies has been involved with an array of different Doctor Who episodes, many of which travel to different periods of time. While speaking to ComicBook about the new season, Davies revealed his personal fondness for this season's 1960s-set episode "The Devil's Chord", and also suggested that he should create future episodes in the 1970s and 1980s.

"There was an irresistible scene that I put into that Beatles episode, with the Doctor and Ruby running back to the Tardis, and they ran into a real police box by mistake," Davies explained in our interview, which you can check out above. "We ended up cutting that. Just good logistics. So why do we cut that? Why do we cut that? That's a great scene. And then they immediately step out and go 'Oh, wrong police box!" and they go to the real Tardis. Oh my God. Why did we ever cut that? I was mad. So it is fun. It's funny because The Beatles is like... The Beatles episode, they recorded their first album [in] February 1963. That's 10 months before the birth of Doctor Who, So we're just outside the lifeline, the timeline. But I know what you mean. I would happily do — Oh, my goodness. I love to do a '70s episode. Oh, imagine an '80s episode of Doctor Who? Why haven't we done that?"

What Is Doctor Who's New Season About?

From Disney+ and the BBC, this season of Doctor Who follows the Doctor and Ruby Sunday nthrough infinite adventures across time and space in the TARDIS. From the Regency era in England to war-torn futures, the duo champion the forces of good while encountering incredible friends and dangerous foes.

Guest stars on the new season of Doctor Who will include Aneurin Barnard, Anita Dobson, Yasmin Finney, Michelle Greenidge, Jonathan Groff, Bonnie Langford, Genesis Lynea, Jemma Redgrave, Lenny Rush, Indira Varma and Angela Wynter. Doctor Who is produced by Bad Wolf, with BBC Studios for Disney Branded Television and BBC. Under the creative vision of Davies, the additional executive producers include Phil Collinson, Joel Collins, Julie Gardner and Jane Tranter. The new season features episodes directed by Ben Chessell, Jamie Donoughue, Julie Anne Robinson and Dylan Holmes Williams.

"At last, it's my great delight to unleash a whole new season of the Doctor and Ruby's adventures together," showrunner, executive producer, and writer Russell T. Davies said in a statement. "Monsters! Chases! Villains! Mysteries! And a terrifying secret that's been spanning time and space for decades. Don't miss a second!"

Doctor Who will return with new episodes on Friday, May 10th at 7pm ET on Disney+, with a two-episode premiere, followed by a debut on BBC iPlayer on Saturday, May 11 at 12am GMT, and a broadcast premiere on BBC One later that day. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

