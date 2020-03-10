Riverdale: Jughead and Betty Stir the Pot in "The Locked Room" Photos

The CW has released a batch of photos for "Chapter Seventy-Three: The Locked Room", this week's upcoming episode of Riverdale. The photos mainly showcase what fans already saw in the preview -- Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) and a very much alive Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) confronting the kids of Stonewall Prep, after they realize they had definitely conspired to kill Jughead. Were things go from there is very unclear, but it plays off of a storyline that fans have been eager to see conclude for almost a full season.

"They gave [the scene] to us right before we shot it, which is kind of normal," Sprouse told ComicBook.com at San Diego Comic-Con last summer. "You don't want people to know the ending until it's the end of the filming schedule, because it reduces the potential for spoilers. But I think it's interesting, and I think the idea of him burning his beanie is visually stimulating, and a good little hook. I'm excited. I think that they had had that plan for a little bit, and I'm hard-pressed to think that they would ever change the entire narrative of the storyline because someone's cold."

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Chapter Seventy-Three: The Locked Room" will air on March 11th.