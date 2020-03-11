Riverdale Shuts Down Production Over Coronavirus Concerns

The CW's Riverdale has reportedly shut down production on its fourth season, due to concerns surrounding the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. The news was first revealed in a tweet from USA Today's Gary Levin, and has subsequently been confirmed by TMZ. According to their reporting, a member of the series' cast or crew recently came into contact with somebody who tested positive for the coronavirus. The person who tested positive for the virus reportedly isn't part of the production, but the shut down is being taken "out of an abundance of caution." The team member in question, who has not been named, is reportedly receiving a medical evaluation.

"We are working closely with the appropriate authorities and health agencies in Vancouver (where they shoot) to identify and contact all individuals who may have come into direct contact with our team member," a representative for Warner Bros., which produces the series, told TMZ.

It is unclear at this point if and how the shut down will have any impact on the show's fourth season, which is currently airing on The CW. This would be the second time in as many years that the series has had to shut down production, after taking several days off following the sudden and tragic death of series star Luke Perry last year.

Riverdale is not the first series to be directly impacted by the coronavirus, after a member of the production team on the upcoming FOX series neXt tested positive for the disease. The virus, which was officially dubbed a "pandemic" by the World Health Organization on Wednesday, has also led to the closure of a litany of public events and conferences, including Emerald City Comic Con, SXSW, and E3. Multiple movies have also been delayed due to the virus, including No Time to Die and Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway.

For those who are worried about the spread of the coronavirus, the CDC offers a litany of tips, including covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding large gatherings or close contact with people who are sick, and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

What do you think about Riverdale shutting down production due to the coronavirus? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.