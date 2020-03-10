Peter Rabbit 2 Delayed Until August Amid Coronavirus Fears

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway is going to be vacating its popular Easter release slot in fear of the impact the coronavirus could have on theater-goers, as well as its overall box office performance. Sony had clearly hoped to notch another win with the Peter Rabbit franchise earlier in the year, but the studio is keeping cautious as the virus continues spreading throughout the country, and rumblings of theater closures grow louder. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway has been pushed back to the end of the summer.

The Peter Rabbit sequel was originally scheduled to arrive in theaters in the U.K. and other European territories on March 27th, followed by a release in North America and other international markets on April 3rd. Now, following the delay, Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway will launch on August 7th. At this time, it seems likely that the movie will be released in both the U.S. and U.K. on the same day.

James Corden stars as the voice of the titular rabbit in the live-action/CGI hybrid film, and he's joined by Rose Byrne, Domhnall Gleeson, Margot Robbie, Elizabeth Debicki, Damon Herriman, Lennie James, and David Oyelowo. Peter Rabbit 2 is directed by Will Gluck on a script he co-wrote with Patrick Burleigh.

The first Peter Rabbit movie was released back in 2018 and began its run with a $25 million domestic opening weekend. The film went on to make more than $351 million around the globe.

Here's the official description for Peter Rabbit 2:

"In Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, the lovable rogue is back. Bea, Thomas, and the rabbits have created a makeshift family, but despite his best efforts, Peter can’t seem to shake his mischievous reputation. Adventuring out of the garden, Peter finds himself in a world where his mischief is appreciated, but when his family risks everything to come looking for him, Peter must figure out what kind of bunny he wants to be."

Are you disappointed to see Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway delayed? Which movie do you think will be next? Let us know in the comments!

