Supernatural: Ruby and Jo Meet in New Photos

(Photo: Warner Bros. TV/The CW)

The CW has released the official production stills from "Destiny's Child," the March 23 episode of Supernatural, in which Danneel Ackles and Genevieve Padalecki come back for curtain calls on the final season of the long-running CW drama. Their characters -- Ruby and Jo -- are the latest in a parade of fan-favorite guest star and former friends and foes to come back to spend just a little more time with the Winchesters. You can check out the official synopsis for an upcoming episode, titled "Destiny's Child," below.

"A search for the one thing that may give the Winchesters an edge against God leads Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) to Jo’s (guest star Danneel Ackles) door and to a secret that may have died with Ruby (guest star Genevieve Padalecki). Meanwhile, Castiel (Misha Collins) asks Jack (Alexander Calvert) to do the unthinkable to help the brothers in their quest."

The two of them coming face to face is a fun moment for fans and for the pair of real-life friends, but it never seemed likely to happen given that Ruby died at the end of season four, and Jo never even appeared until season 13. But given the surreal nature of the season -- and God as their big bad -- anything seems like it can happen as Supernatural rounds the last curve, the Impala nearly coming up on two wheels.

The final season of Supernatural has, maybe unsurprisingly, been one marked by death and returns. With an all-powerful and all-seeing antagonist, it is difficult to overstate just how weird things have been getting for the Winchesters from time to time.

"They’re realizing, 'Well, we’re the Winchesters, but were we really doing this Chuck’s way?'" Dabb said recently. "Part of reclaiming that agency is a big part of the season for them." Plus, the brothers are "going to start to lose people who, in past seasons, we would’ve never lost — and lose them in a very real way. Our guys are going to realize there’s a certain finality, and some of the things they’ve relied on to get through the day — people, talents, things like that — they are no longer going to be able to roll out. And that’s going to throw them for a loop."

Supernatural airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT, before episodes of Roswell, New Mexico on The CW.