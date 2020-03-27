What's New on Netflix, Disney+, and Other Streaming Services This Weekend (March 27)

The weekend is here, which means that new content has flooded the rosters of all of your favorite streaming services. The likes of Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, HBO, and Amazon Prime Video are all adding new movies and TV shows throughout the weekend, helping keep subscribers busy during their weekend at home. Most of the new titles arrived on their respective services early Friday morning, though there are still a few that will trickle out as the weekend progresses.

So what's new and exciting on streaming services this weekend? Well the most talked about title on any service this weekend is the third season of Netflix's hit series Ozark. It's been a year and a half since Season 2 premiered, so TV fans everywhere have had more than enough time to catch up and get excited for the new installment.

Also premiering on Netflix this weekend is the original film Uncorked, which is written and directed by Prentice Penny (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Insecure). The film boasts an all-star cast that includes Mamoudou Athie, Courtney B. Vance, and Niecy Nash.

There's a lot to look forward to on other streaming services as well. Disney+ is releasing new episodes of its original series, including Star Wars: The Clone Wars, while HBO is debuting the comic-inspired movie The Kitchen.

Take a look at all of the new titles making their streaming debut this weekend!