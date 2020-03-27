What’s New on Netflix, Disney+, and Other Streaming Services This Weekend (March 27)

The weekend is here, which means that new content has flooded the rosters of all of your favorite streaming services. The likes of Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, HBO, and Amazon Prime Video are all adding new movies and TV shows throughout the weekend, helping keep subscribers busy during their weekend at home. Most of the new titles arrived on their respective services early Friday morning, though there are still a few that will trickle out as the weekend progresses.

So what’s new and exciting on streaming services this weekend? Well the most talked about title on any service this weekend is the third season of Netflix’s hit series Ozark. It’s been a year and a half since Season 2 premiered, so TV fans everywhere have had more than enough time to catch up and get excited for the new installment.

Also premiering on Netflix this weekend is the original film Uncorked, which is written and directed by Prentice Penny (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Insecure). The film boasts an all-star cast that includes Mamoudou Athie, Courtney B. Vance, and Niecy Nash.

There’s a lot to look forward to on other streaming services as well. Disney+ is releasing new episodes of its original series, including Star Wars: The Clone Wars, while HBO is debuting the comic-inspired movie The Kitchen.

Take a look at all of the new titles making their streaming debut this weekend!

Netflix

3/27

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Classic cars get massive makeovers courtesy of Gotham Garage, a skilled California crew dedicated to upgrading and trading sweet vintage vehicles.

The Decline — NETFLIX FILM

As a way to prepare for disasters, family man Antoine attends a training program on survivalism given by Alain, at his self-sufficient retreat. Planning for a natural, economical or social breakdown, the group goes through drills meant to prepare them for apocalypses of all types. But the catastrophe waiting for them is nothing like what they anticipated.

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon — NETFLIX FAMILY

It’s the treasure hunt of a lifetime for the Rescue Riders, who must race to find a precious golden dragon egg and keep it safe from evil pirates.

Il processo — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The murder of a teen girl impacts a public prosecutor linked to the victim, a lawyer seeking a career-making case and a suspect who says she’s innocent.

Killing Them Softly

Ozark: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Emmy-winning series about a suburban family laundering millions in the Missouri Ozarks returns for Season 3.

There’s Something in the Water

True: Wuzzle Wegg Day — NETFLIX FAMILY

When searching for the perfect Wuzzle Wegg, Bartleby thinks he sees a monster. Will the Rainbow King have to cancel Wuzzle Wegg Day — or will True come to the rescue?

Uncorked — NETFLIX FILM

A young man faces his father’s disapproval when he pursues his dream of becoming a master sommelier instead of joining the family’s barbecue business.

Disney+

3/27

Star Wars: The Clone Wars – “Deal or No Deal”

Trace makes a rash decision after learning what they are transporting is for the Pyke Syndicate.

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings – “Te Amo, Mi Amor, Again!”

Hurricane Maria survivor, Gloriene surprises her husband of 13 years with a vow renewal and a sizzling performance by Latin Grammy winner Pedro Capo. Brieanna & Tyler celebrate a fairy tale with an Alice in Wonderland themed wedding.

Shop Class – “Boulder Bash”

Teams are challenged with putting a modern twist on the classic picnic table.

Be Our Chef (Premiere) – “Bibbidi Bobbidi Bon Appetit”

In this “Cinderella” inspired challenge, the first two families, the Merrill family and Robbins family, are asked to magically transform a classic comfort food into a gourmet meal.

Disney Family Sundays – “Ratatouille: Chef Hat”

This craft inspired by Pixar’s “Ratatouille” is going to be old hat for the Crownholm family.

One Day at Disney – “Morgan Pope: R&D Imagineer”

Research and Development Imagineer Morgan Pope helps create the next generation of robotics. With a focus on precision controlled movements to advance how robots could be utilized in the parks, Morgan is always anticipating the next big breakthrough that will astound Disney parkgoers.

Hulu

3/27

Baghdad Central: Complete Season 1 (Fremantle)

Fairy Gone: Complete Season 1 (Funimation)

3/28

Stand My Heroes: Piece of Truth: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

3/29

Archer: Complete Season 10 (FX)

Amazon Prime Video

3/27

Making the Cut: Season 1 – Amazon Original Series

HBO

3/27

Todxs Nosotrxs, Season 1

3/28

The Kitchen