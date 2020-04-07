'90s Kids Are Fighting Over the Best Show of the Era

There's new fad taking over Twitter that you've likely seen by now. The memester thinks of a topic and puts nine different options in a grid, telling the masses they can only choose three while the six have to fall by the wayside. The latest trending topic using this same method is the best 90s kids programming, a chart that just so happens to include an overwhelming amount of Nickelodeon toons.

The common consensus — judging by Twitter standards, at least — seem to point at Rocket Power being the most popular of the bunch, hence its trending topic status. But naturally, plenty of 90s kids had an opinion. For just a tiny moment, Rugrats also trended, though it eventually lost its spot right back to Rocket Power.

See what 90s cartoons are being talked about most below! What's your favorite out of the options?