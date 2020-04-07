’90s Kids Are Fighting Over the Best Show of the Era

There’s new fad taking over Twitter that you’ve likely seen by now. The memester thinks of a topic and puts nine different options in a grid, telling the masses they can only choose three while the six have to fall by the wayside. The latest trending topic using this same method is the best 90s kids programming, a chart that just so happens to include an overwhelming amount of Nickelodeon toons.

The common consensus — judging by Twitter standards, at least — seem to point at Rocket Power being the most popular of the bunch, hence its trending topic status. But naturally, plenty of 90s kids had an opinion. For just a tiny moment, Rugrats also trended, though it eventually lost its spot right back to Rocket Power.

See what 90s cartoons are being talked about most below! What’s your favorite out of the options? Think it over and let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt!

ALLLLL THAT

Controversial, but this is where I stand:



1. All That (I mean, are you REALLY a 90s baby if you didn’t jam out to the theme song?)

2. Rugrats (Suzie is my GIRL)

3. Rocket Power (How could you not?) https://t.co/XEbKIBg61n — Shaynah Ferreira (@ShaynahFerreira) April 7, 2020

You’re Wrong

Rugrats, rocket power, and hey Arnold 👉👈



If you feel differently, you’re wrong. Sorry pic.twitter.com/eClETt5hqI — rw (@cloneRW) April 7, 2020

It’s Trending, Y’all!

Rocket Power is trending yall!!!



WE ARE RIDERS ON A MISSION ACTION KIDS IN PLAY POSITION ROCKET POWER!!! pic.twitter.com/QuPnnhShfl — Jasper 🇬🇧 (@jaspers010) April 7, 2020

Tough Decisions

Growing up my faves if I had to pick three are: #HeyArnold, #RocketPower, and #Rugrats. Tough to pick just three but I watched and loved them all. @Nickelodeon — ♛JTʀᴀᴅᴇᴍᴀʀᴄ♛ (@JTrademarc) April 7, 2020

The Ultimate Collection

Just need Seasons 6-8 of Fairly OddParents and all of Rocket Power, and then I’ll finally have all the Nicktoons DVD sets. It’s been fun collecting ’em! pic.twitter.com/NMbGSb1Rdy — CDCB (@CDCBsVCR) April 6, 2020

Permutation lmao

Rugrats, Hey Arnold, Rocket Power. No other permutation is defensible https://t.co/gXJ8r4MYAb — Petty Handsome Awkward (@CapnC00k) April 7, 2020

To Be Faaaaair…

The only viable choices are Rugrats, Hey Arnold, and Rocket Power if we’re being honest https://t.co/mj9xr6bW3J — Trace Johnson®️ (@Trace_Johnson94) April 7, 2020

Dark Horse Pick

Legends of the Hidden Temple

All That

Rocket Power https://t.co/SyqIvCB8bJ — Lauryn ❤️ (@LaurynnnG) April 7, 2020

None of the Above

arnold rocket power and rugrats stand ZERO chances against dextor’s laboratory pic.twitter.com/OKbLUCUOmm — Mhm (@jungtiddy) April 7, 2020

If I HAVE to Pick…