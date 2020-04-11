Katy Keene Sticks By Her Boss in New "Chapter Ten: Gloria" Photos

The CW has released photos for "Chapter Ten: Gloria", the upcoming tenth episode of Katy Keene's first season. As the name implies, the episode will center on drama not directly part of Katy's (Lucy Hale) life but on her boss at Lacy's, Gloria (Katherine LaNasa) instead. Of course, given how important a figure Gloria is to Katy, everyone's favorite aspiring fashion designer will find herself deeply involved -- and it may just lead to some new revelations about her late mother's past in the process.

The episode will also see Pepper (Julia Chan) and Jorge (Jonny Beauchamp) dealing with things not exactly going to plan in either of their lives while Josie (Ashleigh Murray) will get some important advice from one of her friends from Riverdale, Kevin (Casey Cott). Cott's appearance on Katy Keene will mark the second appearance of a Riverdale character on Katy Keene. Josie's mother, Sierra McCoy (Robin Givens) previously showed up in the Big Apple to visit her daughter.

You can check out the official synopsis for "Gloria" below and read on for photos from the episode.

MOVING ON FROM YOUR PAST -- When an allegation against Gloria (Katherine LaNasa) is made, Katy (Lucy Hale), tries to get to the bottom of it, but instead might have discovered something about her mother. Josie (Ashleigh Murray) and the new Pussycats have a falling out leaving Josie's close friend, Kevin Keller (guest star Casey Cott), to remind that she doesn't need to be that person anymore. Jorge (Jonny Beauchamp) offers Bernardo (guest star Ryan Faucett) an interesting relationship proposition in order not to lose him, but it does not go as he hoped. Meanwhile, Pepper's (Julia Chan) past is starting to catch up with her and it could jeopardize more than just the Pepper Plant. Lucien Laviscount, Camille Hyde and Zane Holtz also star. Alex Pillai directed the episode written by Michael Grassi & Neil McNeil.

Katy Keene airs Thursdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Gloria" is slated to air April 23.