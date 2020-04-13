Community Star Says Movie Is More Likely Now Than It's Ever Been

For years now, the cast and crew of Community, as well as the show's ever-growing fan base, has rallied around the phrase "Six Seasons and a Movie." It was even a trending hashtag on social media towards the end of the show's initial run on NBC. The network cancelled the show after five seasons, but it was picked up by the short-lived Yahoo! Screen for Season 6. So now everyone is just waiting on that movie, and it looks like the debut of Community on Netflix could finally give the show the renewed popularity it needs to get the film off the ground.

Community star Joel McHale recently appeared on an Instagram live-stream with Variety to talk about his work hosting the Tiger King after show on Netflix. When he was eventually asked about the Community movie, McHale admitted that the chances of it happening were greater than they had ever been before.

"There are way more grumblings than there used to be," McHale said. "I know that Alison [Brie] Instagrammed or tweeted that she got a phone call from Sony. And they still haven't called me, maybe Matthew Lillard will take over.

"There's a better chance than there's ever been, and Donald [Glover] will be very available and totally affordable. I would say, for a long time I was like, 'Never gonna happen,' and now with the renewed interest, and I know the cast is interested, that it could happen. And if we could finally get Steve Carell than we're gonna be thrilled."

McHale's comment about Glover is clearly a joke, directed at the career his former co-star has enjoyed since playing Troy Barnes on Community. Glover is easily the most famous of the entire Community cast, having won Emmys and Grammys over the past few years, and starring in Disney's The Lion King, which grossed over $1 billion at the box office. Glover may do the Community movie if it comes to fruition, considering just how close everyone on from that show is with one another, but he will understandably be the hardest member of the cast to lock down.

As far as the potential story for the Community movie goes, McHale says creator Dan Harmon has an idea for where he wants to take the film, but isn't sure if there's a finished script ot not.

"I know he's got an idea," he said. "I don't know [if there's a script]. He's obviously very busy, I think he got picked up for 6,000 episodes of Rick and Morty."

McHale ended his comments about the Community movie by confirming what he said earlier, that the cast remains completely invested in returning to tell one final story. "I'd do it in a New York minute."

All six seasons of Community are now streaming on Netflix and Hulu.

