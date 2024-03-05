HBO Sets House of the Dragon Season 2 Premiere for June

The hit spinoff to the biggest show in HBO history is finally preparing to return with new episodes. House of the Dragon, a prequel to the events of Game of Thrones, debuted on HBO back in 2022 and delivered massive numbers for the premium network. Fans have been waiting nearly two years to see the series make its way back to their screens, and that wait is almost over.

HBO had previously confirmed that House of the Dragon would return at some point this summer. Now we have a much more specific window for the show's Season 2 premiere. On Monday, during an interview at Morgan Stanley's Technology, Media and Telecom conference, Warner Bros. Discovery streaming and gaming chief J.B. Perrette revealed that Season 2 of House of the Dragon is premiering at some point in June of this year.

Perrette didn't say exactly when in June House of the Dragon Season 2 would premiere, but that narrows things down significantly. There are only five Sundays in the month of June, and one of them will feature the first new episode of House of the Dragon to hit HBO in two years.

The second season of House of the Dragon will continue the story of the Targaryen family, as its members battle for power in Westeros. The first installment ended with the death of one of Rhaenyra Targaryen's children at the hands of her half-brother. The family is split into two factions, kicking off a massive war that will be depicted in the new season.

Ryan Condal, the showrunner for House of the Dragon, addressed the series long-awaited return and what fans can expect from the upcoming season.

"I'm excited to pick up where we left off," Condal said (per Deadline). "Now we get to fall into the more traditional rhythms of storytelling and Game of Thrones. We've always talked about this particular tale, George [R.R. Martin] has too, of being a Shakespearean or Greek tragedy. This series is very much about a house tearing itself apart from within. Now that all those pieces have been set on the board, I'm really excited to tell the next chapter, to see what happens now that Viserys is gone and no longer keeping a lid on things."

