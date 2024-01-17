House of the Dragon Star Matt Smith Might Have Just Spoiled Season 2 Release Date Plans

The Daemon Targaryen actor suggests that Season 2 of House of the Dragon could be coming in August.

House of the Dragon star Matt Smith may have just revealed when the popular HBO series will return for its second season. According to NME, during an appearance on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show, Smith was asked when the series would return with the Daemon Targaryen actor being a bit more specific than the previously announced "Summer 2024".

"August, I think," Smith said, adding, "this summer, yeah."

He went on to offer an update on the status of the show's production, noting that they had finished filming last year, but there was just some finishing work to complete.

"I've not seen any of it yet, but we finished it last year," Smith said. "So, we've gotta do all the ADR and all that business."

What Do We Know About Season 2 of House of the Dragon?

Based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood novel that takes place 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon centers on House Targaryen and the previously released teaser for the upcoming season suggested a devastating war between Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) and Lady Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke).

"There are eight wonderful episodes with so much happening in every episode," director Clare Kilner said when asked about what fans can expect in the second installment. "We have trouble, at times, bringing them down to one hour. (Showrunner) Ryan Condal's decision was to give it a good opening and a good ending, and they're jam-packed with emotional and visually exciting events."

"We are beyond proud of what the entire House of the Dragon team has accomplished with season one," Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, said when House of the Dragon's renewal was announced. "Our phenomenal cast and crew undertook a massive challenge and exceeded all expectations, delivering a show that has already established itself as must-see-TV. A huge thank you to George, Ryan, and Miguel for leading us on this journey. We couldn't be more excited to continue bringing to life the epic saga of House Targaryen with Season 2."

Will There Be a Season 3 of House of the Dragon?

HBO is already reportedly considering a third season of House of the Dragon, though it has also been reported that series executive producer and showrunner Ryan Condal and series creator Martin aren't necessarily committed to how long the show should be.

"There are only so many minutes in an episode (more on HBO than on the network shows I once wrote for), and only so many episodes in a season. Fewer and fewer as time goes by, it seems," Martin wrote in a blog post last October. "If House of the Dragon had 13 episodes per season, maybe we could have shown all the things we had to "time jump" over... though that would have risked having some viewers complain that the show was too 'slow,' that 'nothing happened.' As it is, I am thrilled that we still have 10 hours every season to tell our tale...I hope that will continue to be true."

Are you excited for Season 2 of House of the Dragon? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.