Star Wars: Star Tours Adding Mandalorian, Ahsoka, and Andor Updates in Disneyland and Disney World Next Month

Star Wars fans rejoice because Star Tours is adding The Mandalorian, Ahsoka and Andor updates to Disneyland and Disney World next month. Over on Disney Parks Blog, the company announced the new additions to the popular attractions. While the Mando, Andor and Ahsoka themed Star Tours excursions were announced at Star Wars Celebration last year, this is the big formal unveiling for the guests who will be making their way to Disneyland and Walt Disney World next month. Disney Parks is touting over 250 different storyline variations while riding Star Tours, so there's reason to revisit the ride as things go along. Check out some of the messages from Ahsoka Tano, Cassian Andor, Din Djarin and Grogu down below.

"Since it debuted at Disneyland in 1987 as the first Star Wars attraction in a Disney park, Star Tours has traveled to new places as this galaxy of stories expanded," Walt Disney Imagineering's Scott Trowbridge previously told prospective guests in an announcement. "We're looking forward to continuing that tradition next year with all new adventures ... but I can't reveal just where we're going yet – or those we may meet along the way – because ... well ... some surprises are best experienced as part of the upcoming Star Wars content also announced this weekend. Here's hoping C-3PO's piloting skills have improved!"

Ahoka's Big Presence & Returns On Disney+

Ahsoka fans have been eating good over the last 12 months. In addition to her Disney+ show, viewers were treated to yet another return from Hayden Christensen. He spent two decades away from the role of Anakin Skywalker and now feels happy to be back in the fold. The Star Wars actor called a return to the franchise a "bucket list" item in a recent Empire Magazine cover story. A lot of fans out there would agree with that assessment.

"The scenes that I got to do as Anakin on Ahsoka was a bucket-list item I didn't even know I had," Christensen said in a new cover story in Empire. "When I was getting ready to do Obi-Wan Kenobi, I started my Clone Wars deep-dive, and I loved it. I remember thinking, 'Man, it would be so cool to see some of that in live action.'" Though he only watched the animated show in recent years, he was long aware of what happened to Anakin during that time. "That was described to me by George Lucas when we were doing Episode III, the things that were going on in-between Episode II and III. So when Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau told me they wanted to explore some of that, I was so game. And I loved how it came out."

More Hotel Experiences Near Disneyland

Over at Disneyland Resort, Pixar Place is now open and accepting guests. If you want a little more Disney whimsy along with your Star Wars revelry, you can set up a reservation there. Near Disney's California Adventure, the 15-story high building contains tons fo nods to the classic movies made by Pixar Animation Studios. Ron Silagyi, the Pixar Place Hotel general manager spoke at a media event recently. He said, "With upgraded accommodations and amenities, plus stylish Pixar flair throughout, Pixar Place Hotel is proud to deliver an elevated, distinctly Disney experience that only comes with staying at the Disneyland Resort."

Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock told guests, "We are looking to turbocharge expansion at Disneyland Resort over the coming years, and the transformation of Pixar Place Hotel is a demonstration of how we're creating high-quality guest experiences infused with our most popular stories."

"At Pixar, our mission is to tell great stories. And nothing is more exciting than when we see those stories come to life in Disney parks. Pixar Place Hotel at the Disneyland Resort is the perfect example – it's like walking into a world of Pixar. It's truly immersive, and we're thrilled to have collaborated with Walt Disney Imagineering to make such an experience possible for guests," added Pixar Chief Creative Officer Pete Docter.

