Star Wars: Star Tours Set to Debut New Worlds in 2024 at Disney

After this past weekend's Star Wars Celebration convention, the galaxy far, far away has gotten some downright riveting developments. In addition to a trio of new movies and countless television updates, it looks like that includes some news regarding the original Star Wars theme park ride. On Monday, Lucasfilm announced that updates will be made to all three Star Tours locations, adding more stories and characters to the experience. While it's unclear at this point exactly which new characters and worlds will be included, the change will be impacting the Star Tours in California's Disneyland, Florida's Disney Hollywood Studios, and France's Disneyland Paris.

"Since it debuted at Disneyland in 1987 as the first Star Wars attraction in a Disney park, Star Tours has traveled to new places as this galaxy of stories expanded," Walt Disney Imagineering's Scott Trowbridge wrote in the announcement. "We're looking forward to continuing that tradition next year with all new adventures ... but I can't reveal just where we're going yet – or those we may meet along the way – because ... well ... some surprises are best experienced as part of the upcoming Star Wars content also announced this weekend. Here's hoping C-3PO's piloting skills have improved!"

What will be the next Star Wars movie?

Three new Star Wars films were announced at the most recent Celebration — beginning with a follow-up to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker starring Daisy Ridley as Rey, and directed by Ms. Marvel's Sharmeed Obaid-Chinoy. Additionally, Dave Filoni is set to helm a film that will culminate much of the storylines of the current Star Wars television shows, and Logan's James Mangold will helm a "biblical epic"-esque film chronicling the early days of the Jedi.

"We've been working on that [film] for a few years and all of that feeds in to our overall storytelling," Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy recently said of the Ridley-starring film. "So we've just got to a point now where we've got a wonderful writer in Steven Knight, he's come on board and we're going to see a script probably in the next month and a half that we've been working on for quite a while. So we're getting close."

