Star Wars: This Star Tours Moment Was George Lucas' Idea

The official Star Wars-themed Disney ride Star Tours initially opened in 1987, virtually transporting guests to the galaxy far, far away to experience what it would be like to visit the franchise's iconic planets, and when the attraction was reimagined and earned an overhaul in 2011, it saw the introduction of a beloved moment in which one guest per ride felt like they were part of the experience, the origins of which came from franchise creator George Lucas himself. As revealed in the new Disney+ series Behind the Attraction, the idea of one guest being deemed as a "Rebel Spy" as part of the introduction to the experience was conceived by Lucas.

"George wanted us to have a spy in the audience," Imagineer Tom Fitzgerald shared in the special. "What if, actually, we could take a picture of someone in the cabin and put it up on screen and really let a guest see themselves as a rebel spy."

The concept of the ride is that the Galactic Empire stops the transport guests are riding on because they're in search of a Rebel spy, at which point a scanner looks through the crowd before projecting the image of a guest at the front of the ride. From there, the transport virtually travels to the furthest reaches of the galaxy, replicating iconic locales from all 11 films in the franchise.

In the years since Disney purchased Lucasfilm, Disney parks around the globe have leaned much more heavily into the Star Wars franchise, which includes Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge opening in both Disneyland and Walt Disney World back in 2019. That's not where the expansions will end, however, as Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is set to launch in 2022 at Walt Disney World.

"In a galaxy far, far away, progress continues at Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, where guests will live aboard a starship for a two-day, two-night experience. Unlike any typical cruise, though, you can become the heroes of your own Star Wars story in a new type of immersive experience that only Disney could create," Disney Parks describes the attraction. "Guests will cruise the galaxy in style aboard the Halcyon, known for its impeccable service and exotic destinations. Onboard, you’ll stay in well-appointed cabins, experience onboard dining, make a planet-side excursion to Black Spire Outpost on Batuu, and much more."

Stay tuned for details on future Star Wars attractions at the Disney parks.

