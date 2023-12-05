New Star Wars Location Coming to Star Tours at Disneyland in April

Disney Parks has previously made announcements that new destinations would be coming to Star Tours at various Disney locations, with today seeing the announcement that fans can expect to visit those new planets starting on April 5, 2024 in honor of Season of the Force. While Season of the Force will only run through June, fans can likely expect to see the additions to Star Tours stick around a bit longer, or potentially be revived during subsequent promotional events. Disney Parks confirmed earlier this year that Star Wars: Ahsoka would be honored during Star Tours, though it's currently unclear which planet from the Disney+ series will be incorporated or if this location will be the only destination included in the experience. Season of the Force runs from April 5 through June 2, 2024.

StarWars.com announced of Season of the Force, "Season of the Force will arrive at Disneyland Park in California next year, it was announced today. A celebration of the Star Wars saga, Season of the Force will see the iconic attraction Space Mountain transformed into Hyperspace Mountain, along with specially themed food and beverage, merchandise, and more, running from April 5 – June 2, 2024."

"Debuting during the celebration, guests can embark on new adventures aboard Star Tours – The Adventures Continue, and Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge will provide fresh perspective on the fireworks above Disneyland Park, with galactic music sweeping through the spires. We would be honored if you would join us."

Fans still have a number of questions about the upcoming updates, such as whether Ahsoka will be the only new location included at the parks, if all new locations will be available at all Disney parks, or if these new destinations will be permanent fixtures.

"Since it debuted at Disneyland in 1987 as the first Star Wars attraction in a Disney park, Star Tours has traveled to new places as this galaxy of stories expanded," Walt Disney Imagineering's Scott Trowbridge wrote in the announcement when the updates were announced during Star Wars Celebration in April. "We're looking forward to continuing that tradition next year with all new adventures ... but I can't reveal just where we're going yet – or those we may meet along the way – because ... well ... some surprises are best experienced as part of the upcoming Star Wars content also announced this weekend. Here's hoping C-3PO's piloting skills have improved!"

