14 Years Ago, The Premiere of a TV Comedy Predicted the Role of a Major MCU Star

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has spent nearly two decades building the most commercially successful film franchise in history, generating over $30 billion worldwide, and assembling a cast to match that scale. For example, actors such as Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, and Tom Holland were solidifying their Hollywood presence before the MCU turned them into worldwide icons, with each going on to headline billion-dollar releases. Meanwhile, veteran performers such as Robert Redford and Cate Blanchett brought their vast Hollywood experience to the franchise, lending decades of craft to roles that required authority as much as spectacle. The casting efficiency of the MCU proved so total that some actors became inseparable from their Marvel characters, as is the case with Robert Downey Jr., whose portrayal of Tony Stark redefined his standing in the industry. Funnily enough, for some key actors, their previous Hollywood work also anticipated their MCU role in ways that only became clear in retrospect.

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Veep premiered on HBO on April 22, 2012, created by Armando Iannucci, who adapted the premise of his British political satire The Thick of It for an American setting. Over seven seasons and 65 episodes, the series followed Selina Meyer (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), a former U.S. Senator who rises to the Vice Presidency and briefly occupies the Oval Office, only to discover that each stage of political elevation conceals a more elaborate form of institutional irrelevance. Shot in a realistic style that kept the comedy grounded, the show earned Louis-Dreyfus six consecutive Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, a winning streak without precedent in the award’s history. Nine years after its premiere, Louis-Dreyfus’s Valentina Allegra de Fontaine would join the MCU as another major political player, with the distance between those two characters reflecting the impressive range of the actress’s craft.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus’s Work in Veep Teased Valentina’s Political Machinations in the MCU

Image courtesy of HBO

While both characters navigate the arena of US politics, Selina Meyer and Valentina Allegra de Fontaine are completely different. Selina is a woman of real ambition and occasional competence who is perpetually undone by her own staff, by Washington’s establishment gatekeepers, and by the structural absurdities of American governmental hierarchy. That makes Veep a satire where power is always one catastrophic miscommunication away from collapse, and the punchline is always at the expense of the person wielding authority. Louis-Dreyfus played Selina with the ability to project confidence while the audience can see, in real time, that the confidence is contingent, even though her political standing was built on performance instead of true power. As a result, viewers followed Selina in Veep because the political system around her was designed to consume people whole, and she kept surviving it through adaptability and a willingness to compromise any available principle.

Instead of surviving the system, Valentina operates it. When she first appeared in 2021’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, she approached John Walker (Wyatt Russell) following his public disgrace after executing a Flag Smashers operative with the Captain America shield, offering him a second identity as U.S. Agent in exchange for his loyalty. In Black Widow‘s post-credits scene, also released in 2021, she deliberately fed Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) false information that Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) had caused Natasha Romanoff’s (Scarlett Johansson) death, using her grief as a tool for her political schemings. Then, in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Valentina had ascended to Director of the CIA, and when her former husband Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) chose to pass classified intelligence to Wakanda, she had him arrested for treason without hesitation.

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

Thunderbolts* brought that accumulated pattern of behavior to its fullest expression. As CIA Director, Valentina dispatched the assembled team on a mission designed to eliminate evidence of her unauthorized involvement in the Sentry Project, a covert human experimentation program that produced Bob Reynolds (Lewis Pullman). She had recruited each team member over several years, exploiting individual vulnerabilities and positioning them as disposable assets. Facing congressional impeachment, she attempted to redeploy Bob as a public relations instrument before his fractured psychology made him uncontrollable. The film establishes her as an antagonist who operates entirely through governmental authority and who has never suffered from a consciousness.

In a way, Valentina feels like a twisted development of Louis-Dreyfus’s journey in Veep. Selina Meyer spent seven seasons acquiring an expert-level understanding of how American political machinery functions, learning which institutional levers existed and how to work around the ones that would not move in her favor. Valentina absorbed that identical knowledge and removed the ethical ceiling, using every tool at her disposal to reach her goals. Across four MCU appearances, Julia Louis-Dreyfus has built one of the franchise’s most deliberately calibrated antagonist arcs, with Veep‘s seven seasons serving, in retrospect, as the foundational research for a character who understands the machinery of American institutional power from the inside.

Thunderbolts* is currently streaming on Disney+.

How would you compare Julia Louis-Dreyfus’s work as Valentina in the MCU with her previous experience in Veep? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!