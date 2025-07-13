7 Great MCU Performances Nobody Talks About

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has produced some outstanding acting performances over the years, but not all of them receive the right amount of praise. Among the franchise’s rightfully highest-acclaimed character portrayals are Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa/Black Panther, and Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova. The MCU’s most underrated performances include one-and-done roles and minor supporting characters played by commonly overlooked actors. It’s never a bad time to delve through the long list of MCU projects and rediscover some hidden gem portrayals in both movies and TV shows, because there exist numerous recognition-worthy acting performances most people don’t talk about.

The following seven MCU performances are great, and they deserve more appreciation from fans.

1) Hugo Weaving as Johann Schmidt/Red Skull

Hugo Weaving portrays HYDRA leader Johann Schmidt in Captain America: The First Avenger, and his performance isn’t praised enough. Weaving is so convincingly evil in the role, radiating all of the vileness expected of a Nazi general in the World War II era. When Schmidt uses the Super Soldier Serum to become Red Skull in an attempt to immortalize himself, Weaving adapts to the character’s new form by taking on an even higher level of derangement and moral depravity. Red Skull might not be the MCU’s most memorable or complex villain, but Weaving’s menacing interpretation of pure evil should not be overlooked.

2) Danai Gurira as Okoye

In a masterful display of might and vulnerability, Danai Gurira shines as the Wakandan warrior Okoye. In Black Panther, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame, Okoye plays a pivotal role in defending her country from both internal and external threats. The former Dora Milaje general is formidable in combat, though Gurira also brings an excellent level of emotion to the character. Gurira’s performance stuns and breaks hearts in Wakanda Forever, particularly when Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) expels Okoye from the Dora Milaje after losing Shuri (Letitia Wright) to the Talokanil. Gurira has shared the screen with other supremely talented actors such as Chadwick Boseman and Lupita Nyong’o in the MCU, and her portrayal of Okoye deserves to be considered among the best performances in the franchise.

3) Dave Bautista as Drax

Most MCU fans view Dave Bautista’s Drax as the burly yet goofy Guardians of the Galaxy member. However, he’s so much more than that thanks to his actor. Drax emerges as the heart of many scenes throughout the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy. Bautista impressively balances Drax’s silly style of humor with his compassion and sincere desire to protect his loved ones. With great comedic timing and organic line deliveries, Bautista makes Drax’s humor effective while unearthing his more human side in serious moments. Drax harbors a deep rage and penchant for brutality stemming from the murder of his wife and child, and Bautista does well reflecting the character’s past while portraying his growth into a valuable member of the Guardians. Bautista’s Drax may not garner the same recognition as Zoe Saldaña’s Gamora or Karen Gillan’s Nebula, but his performance is still worthy of praise.

4) Hannah John-Kamen as Ava Starr/Ghost

Ant-Man and the Wasp introduces Hannah John-Kamen’s Ava Starr/Ghost as a reluctant villain desperately seeking a remedy for her molecular instability. In her MCU debut, John-Kamen peels back the layers of Ava’s struggle, cementing her as one of the franchise’s most sympathetic antagonists. Unfortunately, Ant-Man and the Wasp doesn’t stand out much in the minds of most audiences, so John-Kamen’s captivating performance has largely gone overlooked. Ava’s return in Thunderbolts* successfully revives her stature after a seven-year absence, further developing Ghost with stronger comedic aspects this time. John-Kamen deftly handles the more humorous atmosphere surrounding her character in Thunderbolts*. Hopefully, she gets a chance to explore Ava’s vulnerable side again in the future.

5) Andy Serkis as Ulysses Klaue

Andy Serkis is always fantastic, and his small MCU role is no exception. The actor plays Ulysses Klaue in Avengers: Age of Ultron for a brief a appearance and in Black Panther as a secondary villain. A notorious arms dealer, Klaue has a wild sense of humor that blends well with his sadistic nature. Serkis almost manages to make Klaue likable thanks to his knack for weaving comedy into the character’s viciousness. The end result is an absolute scene-stealer of a villain. Most fans forget Serkis’ remarkable performance as Klaue due to his limited screen time in the MCU, but the actor brings his best in every single scene, and that should be applauded more than it is.

6) Debra Jo Rupp as Sharon Davis/Mrs. Hart

In the realm of MCU scene-stealers, Debra Jo Rupp ranks among the very best and least appreciated. In WandaVision, Sharon Davis, renamed Mrs. Hart, lives next door to Wanda and Vision (Paul Bettany) in the Westview Anomaly. Sharon reappears in Agatha All Along when Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) invites her to join her coven on the Witches’ Road. Rupp nails Sharon’s joyful and neighborly personality, which works well with the comedic tone in both shows. Her wholesomeness and lively spirit makes her a lovable character. The absurdity of the scenario Sharon is thrown into in Agatha All Along is especially hilarious as she tries to make sense of the Road’s trials. Not many actors shine so bright in a minor role, but Rupp stands out by eliciting plenty of laughs.

7) Kurt Russell as Ego

The MCU scored big by bringing in Kurt Russell to play Ego in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Yet, the actor’s performance as the estranged father of Peter Quill/Star Lord (Chris Pratt) hasn’t received the acclaim it merits. Russell wonderfully brings Ego to life, endearing him to audiences and to the Guardians while they reside on his gorgeous planet before the movie pulls the rug out from under everyone and reveals Ego as a villain. One can easily go from adoring Ego for his supposed kindness and generosity toward Quill and the others to hating him for causing the death of Quill’s mother and manipulating him. It takes a truly talented actor to pull off this bait-and-switch performance, and Russell seamlessly shines. Even though Ego was a one-and-done MCU role, Russell established him as a memorable villain.

Which underrated MCU performances are your favorites? Let us know in the comments!