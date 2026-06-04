45 Years Ago Today, This Show That Gave Us One of the 1970s’ Most Iconic TV Catchphrases Ended After 221 Episodes

There are a few TV quotes and catchphrases that transcend the show they came from. Things like Homer Simpson’s “D’oh,” Joey Tribbiani’s “How you doin’?”, Michael Scott’s “That’s what she said,” and House Stark’s words of “Winter is coming,” are well-known even by people who’ve never seen the series they originated in, simply bleeding into the fabric of pop-culture. They’re all pretty modern examples, but the 1970s had a few as well, like Fonzy’s “Ayyy” from Happy Days, or Arnold Jackson’s “What’choo talkin’ ’bout, Willis?” from Different Strokes.

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One of the most iconic of the bunch was “Goodnight, John-Boy,” the ending call from historical drama The Waltons, which ran for nine seasons between 1972 and 1981 and concluded 45 years ago today after 221 episodes. Set in rural Virginia during the Great Depression and World War II, the show followed the lives and struggles of the Walton family during those difficult times. While it earned acclaim for its heartfelt storytelling and strong cast, it also left behind one of television’s most enduring sign-offs.

At the end of each episode, the family members called good night to one another from their bedrooms, culminating in the famous exchange involving John-Boy. The sequence became a cultural phenomenon, frequently referenced and parodied across television and popular culture. Even people who never watched the series would come to know it, with the “John-Boy” line not only becoming synonymous with the series, but remaining one of the most iconic catchphrases of the decade.

The Waltons Became A Defining Family Drama Of The 1970s

Image via CBS

The Waltons was something a little unusual for the 1970s in terms of TV shows. This was a time when networks were increasingly experimenting with sitcoms, crime dramas, socially conscious programming, and later, Sci-Fi, with things like All in the Family and M*A*S*H more representative of the wider landscape. The Waltons, which was adapted from Earl Hamner Jr.’s novel Spencer’s Mountain and started life with the TV movie The Homecoming: A Christmas Story (which wasn’t planned to lead into a series, but became one after being such a hit), was more backward looking.

The show’s appeal came from its ability to find drama in ordinary life. Rather than relying on sensational twists, The Waltons explored universal themes such as perseverance, responsibility, love, and loss with sincerity. Audiences responded enthusiastically, helping the series become one of CBS’ biggest successes of the decade and earnings critical and awards recognition, including winning multiple Emmy Awards.

When The Waltons aired its final regular episode on June 4, 1981, it marked the end of an era for one of television’s most beloved family series. It would, however, continue on through several TV movies, the last of which, A Walton Easter, released in 1997, allowing viewers to say a final goodnight, and goodbye, to John-Boy and co.

The Waltons is available to stream on Prime Video.

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