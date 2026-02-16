10 Iconic TV Show Quotes Literally Everyone Knows (Even If They’ve Not Seen The Shows)

TV shows usually find a catchphrase for at least one of their characters. It helps endear that particular character to the intended audience so they’ll have just one more reason to stick with it from episode to episode. In Family Guy alone, Peter Griffin has “Shut up, Meg” and “Holy crap” while Quagmire has “Giggity giggity goo!” and Stewie has “What the deuce?” and “Victory is mine.” All in the Family had Archie Bunker always calling his kindhearted son-in-law “Meathead.” Henry Winkler’s Fonzie always said “Aaay!” on Happy Days. The list goes on. The following examples are equally as memorable as those lines, if not more so.

Videos by ComicBook.com

These are lines so famous that, were one to hear it spoken, they would know what it’s from. That applies even if they’ve never seen the show itself. They’re not even all catchphrases per say, but they are certainly phrases that are catchy.

10) “D’oh!” from The Simpsons

Courtesy of 20th Television Animation

The Simpsons wasn’t even the first to use the “annoyed grunt” sound “D’oh!” It actually originated from Jimmy Finlayson in the old comic duo Laurel and Hardy movies. The only difference was that Homer Simpson voice actor, Dan Castellaneta, shortened it by removing a few os.

Naturally, The Simpsons has been around for nearly 40 years, and it almost certainly has at least a few more years to go. It’s hard to imagine someone not having seen at least one episode just to understand the hype (especially in the ’90s). Even if they haven’t, Melissa McCarthy says it in Ghostbusters, Andy says it in Toy Story (using Mr. Potato Head as One-Eyed Bart), and it’s used multiple times in Family Guy as well as an episode of South Park.

Stream The Simpsons on Disney+.

9) “I Am the One Who Knocks!” from Breaking Bad

image courtesy of amc

If there’s a questionable one on this list, it’s “I am the one who knocks!” from Breaking Bad. It was a highly popular show, but it’s not as if everyone has seen it, and the question arises whether this amazing and terrifying line really is known on the universal scale.

But here’s the thing: social media. To this day this particular line is all over Instagram Reels. It’s also experienced spikes of popularity in meme form. So, let’s say someone who has never seen Breaking Bad sees one of those, which is likely. They know Bryan Cranston and they know it’s not from Seinfeld or Malcolm in the Middle just as they know that the actor was, in fact, part of Breaking Bad. It was highly publicized just how much of a hard left turn it was for the actor from his beloved Malcolm role. They’ll then associate this line to Breaking Bad and be correct in doing so.

Stream Breaking Bad on Netflix.

8) “Make It Work” from Project Runway

image courtesy of bravo

Plenty of people watch reality television. There are just as many who see the “Reality” in that classification as the joke it is and avoid them at all cost.

Even that latter category has heard “Make it work,” spoken by Tim Gunn in Project Runway. They’ve likely also heard Gunn’s name associated with it. This is partly because Gunn himself has appeared in other programming—either as himself or himself thinly disguised as a character—and said it. Examples include Ugly Betty, How I Met Your Mother, Inside Amy Schumer, and the Disney Junior show Sofia the First.

Stream Project Runway on Peacock.

7) “Whatchu Talkin’ ‘Bout Willis?” from Diff’rent Strokes

image courtesy of nbc

Diff’rent Strokes is a pretty old show, but people still quote Gary Coleman’s iconic line “Whatchu talkin’ ’bout Willis?” And, even though Coleman himself passed nearly 20 years ago, people still know Coleman’s name and the fact that he was the one who said it.

To that point, it is a bit questionable that someone would hear the line and think Diff’rent Strokes. However, there’s a very good chance they’ll think the name Gary Coleman or picture the late, short statured fan-favorite actor.

6) “You Got Some ‘Splainin’ to Do” from I Love Lucy

image courtesy of cbs

I Love Lucy wasn’t the first sitcom, but it was the most important. It was the first to be a four-quadrant hit, the first to use a three-camera setup, and the first to film in front of a live audience.

So, naturally, its most iconic line has stuck in the pop cultural lexicon for over 70s years. Even if you haven’t heard Ricky Ricardo say “Lucy, you got some ‘splainin’ to do” or any variety of it, it’s quite likely you’ve heard it elsewhere. For instance, in Stakeout, The Fairly OddParents, The Nanny, Veronica Mars, Kim Possible, and Rocko’s Modern Life. “Lucy, I’m home!” is another one that gets referenced from time to time, including in the 1997 movie Hercules and Ed, Edd n Eddy.

Stream I Love Lucy on Paramount+.

5) “No Soup for You!” from Seinfeld

image courtesy of nbc

“No soup for you” is a great line because it comes from the mouth of a man who takes his work extremely seriously. Arguably too seriously. And when he tells you you’re not getting soup for a year, you’re just flat-out not getting that soup for a calendar year.

As for why it’s so well known, part of it has to do with Larry Thomas’ stern line delivery and another part is just how silly it is. But, most of all, it’s a line people hear their Seinfeld fan family members say while they’re making food, not even always just soup. Other lines that just about everybody knows come from Seinfeld include “Serenity now!” and, of course, “Newman!”

Stream Seinfeld on Netflix.

4) “Oh My God, They Killed Kenny! You Ba***rds!” from South Park

image courtesy of comedy central

South Park was a major cultural touchstone in the late ’90s. On one hand, those who watched it loved it from moment one, and it blew up in its first season, which certainly doesn’t always happen. Then there were the seemingly millions of people who hadn’t seen it and still were fine just assuming it was evil incarnate.

One of the things its detractors just loved to harp on was the fact that one little boy, Kenny, always died horrible deaths. They were “genuinely” offended by that and talked about it on the news. Then there were those who got the joke and quoted Kyle or Stan’s (or Kyle and Stan’s) line “Oh my God! They killed Kenny! You ba***rds!” Be it from detractors or fans, this line couldn’t be avoided.

Stream South Park on Paramount+.

3) “That’s What She Said” from The Office

image courtesy of nbc

The Office has at least one more iconic line, spoken by Jim to Dwight. That would be “Bears. Beets. Battlestar Galactica.” But it’s “That’s what she said” that is easily its most well known.”

The irony is that “That’s what she said” jokes existed long before Steve Carell’s Michael Scott brought them back. Why that happened comes down to just how perfect they were for the character, who thought of himself as a comedian but had the laziest, unfunny to anyone but him, comedy known to man. Even if one had never seen The Office (as unlikely as that is) they would know that Scott is supposed to be an inappropriate character. They might not know there’s a kind heart below that awkward surface, but they’d know that awkward surface exists.

Stream The Office on Peacock.

2) “How You Doin’?” from Friends

image courtesy of nbc

Like how Ross screams the word “pivot,” Joe’s catchphrase “How you doin’” is iconic for anyone who grew up in the ’90s, even if they weren’t a fan of Friends. They would likely even be able to tell you that it was spoken by a character named Joey.

“How you doin’” is perfectly New York. It’s just such a laidback way to say hello to someone. And, thanks to Joey, everyone knew exactly how to say it in a flirtatious way. Preferably with a big old grin.

Stream Friends on HBO Max.

1) “Bazinga!”

image courtesy of cbs

“Bazinga!” is such a famous line that you absolutely do not need to be someone who has ever seen The Big Bang Theory to know what show it’s from and the first name of the character who says it: Sheldon. Coming from a place of knowledge, the only place some people have actually heard someone utter the line is when Nandor the Relentless shouts it while playing The Big Bang Theory arcade game in What We Do in the Shadows.

“Bazinga!” has the trademark qualities of the best catchphrases. It’s simple enough to understand what it means by just by hearing it quoted or reading it. It conveys excitement, and it’s only when you dig into the topic a hair that you learn the excitement generates from a joke well told or prank well pulled. Of any aughts show, this one’s running line is easily the most famous.

Stream The Big Bang Theory on HBO Max.

What is your favorite line in a TV series? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!