One of the most fun aspects of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is seeing characters from one movie or TV series show up in another major project. This has been a consistent part of the franchise on the big screen since its inception in 2008. We all remember Hawkeye popping up in Thor, Black Widow’s debut in Iron Man 2, Thanos’ unexpected role in Guardians of the Galaxy, and, most recently, Yelena’s surprise cameo in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Although they don’t get talked about nearly enough, some of the best instances of this came on the small screen, including one involving Peggy Carter.

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The TV side of Marvel was unjustly overlooked by far too many fans, especially before the days of Disney+ originals like WandaVision and Loki. One of those underrated and underwatched series was Agent Carter, which put Peggy Carter at the forefront and showed us what she was up to after the events of Captain America: The First Avenger. With her impending return in Avengers: Doomsday, it’s a good time to look back at her forgotten return, long before any of her latest film roles, in another undervalued series, Agents of SHIELD, which expanded the entire franchise in fun ways beyond the movies.

Agent Carter Made A Surprise Return In Agents of SHIELD

The events of Captain America: The First Avenger felt like a natural end for Peggy Carter. She was left behind in the past to live her life while we followed Steve as he was unfrozen in modern times. However, the Agent Carter One-Shot gave us a peek at what came next for her and then the success of that special spawned a TV series of the same name in 2015. The show gave us more of Hayley Atwell, had some intriguing storylines, and good spy action, yet not enough people watched it.

In between that One-Shot and the TV show, there was a forgotten Peggy appearance from 2014 that is one of her best. She popped up in the Season 2 premiere of Agents of SHIELD and had a recurring role through flashbacks. Her return in that premiere episode, titled “Shadows”, took us to 1945 and saw her work alongside the Howling Commandos as they arrested and interrogated Hydra agents and took hold of an important artifact known as the Obelisk. This set the stage for a crucial storyline about Inhumans and one of the show’s main characters, Daisy Johnson.

For the fans who were invested in the MCU’s shows, this felt like a big deal. It was a crossover spanning decades, gave us more of a beloved character, and even saw Peggy return later in the season in “The Things We Bury”. Unfortunately, this moment has been mostly forgotten by MCU fans. The franchise has kind of ignored Agents of SHIELD in general over the years, while Peggy has continued to return more than anyone expected. It’s easy to forget about this 2014 appearance when she has shown up in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, What If…?, Avengers: Endgame, and more.

This Appearance Showed How Expansive The MCU Was Outside Of The Movies

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The TV side of things for the MCU wasn’t all that established in 2014 when this crossover happened, which made it more special. It let the viewers know just how expansive this franchise could be. We had seen the movie characters show up in each other’s projects but doing so on TV was totally different. Peggy Carter’s appearance on Agents of SHIELD opened the door for her own series and allowed this show to explore the past. It also felt like a way to tie the films to the TV shows and truly sell the MCU’s “it’s all connected” gimmick.

The future of MCU television shows attempted to continue this trend. On Netflix, characters like Claire Temple appeared in everything from Daredevil to Luke Cage, before all the heroes on that streaming service came together for The Defenders. The stars of Cloak & Dagger popped up for an episode of The Runaways, which is the kind of thing that could only happen because of something like Peggy showing up in Agents of SHIELD.

Now, MCU TV shows do crossovers and cameos all the time. The Disney+ era for these series has been more pivotal to the larger franchise, with characters from the films appearing in Loki, WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Ms. Marvel, and Hawkeye, among others. It has shown that the franchise is bigger than ever, which all goes back to that Agents of SHIELD appearance, which also set the tone for Peggy as a prominent figure. Not many people ever expected that, yet the character is bigger than ever today.

What are your thoughts on Peggy Carter’s role in Agents of SHIELD? Let us know in the comments.