A Forgotten Piece of Marvel Lore Starring an MCU Favorite Turns 15, And They Need to Bring It Back

These days, we all know just how deep the lore of the Marvel Cinematic Universe goes. To keep up with everything, you have to watch the films on the big screen, the special one-off projects on Disney+, the television series, and now even go back to check out older movies that previously weren’t considered canon, like Deadpool and X-Men. That is par for the course these days with such a huge franchise. However, there has always been a lot to check out if you wanted to understand and capture everything the MCU has to offer. It was all about knowing where to look.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You could absolutely just stick to the movies during the early days of the MCU and follow along with the overall story without missing too much. What a lot of people don’t know is that there were short films available that expanded on the franchise’s lore and gave you a bit more to chew on. They were called One-Shots and while they didn’t always feature the biggest characters from the MCU, they added little bits to the story and made the world feel a little bigger. One of the most memorable is A Funny Thing Happened On The Way to Thor’s Hammer, which celebrates its 15th birthday this week.

A Funny Thing Happened On The Way to Thor’s Hammer Is A Fun Story

Play video

A Funny Thing Happened On The Way to Thor’s Hammer is one of the shortest One-Shots ever produced by the MCU, yet it’s a fun little project. The post-credits scene of Iron Man 2 saw Agent Phil Coulson learn that a massive hammer appeared in New Mexico, which signaled the arrival of Thor. This One-Shot is set right after that scene and sees Coulson get involved in unexpected action en route to New Mexico.

Coulson stops at a gas station that happens to be getting robbed. Coulson reveals himself and offers to surrender the keys to his car and his weapon before he steps into action. He takes down the thieves in one fell swoop and the entire thing is over within a couple of minutes. He casually pays for his snacks and leaves. It doesn’t do much for the overarching story, but it adds a bit of personality to Coulson as a character and makes him more likable heading into his bigger roles in The Avengers and Agents of SHIELD.

Marvel One-Shots Were Incredibly Cool

Image courtesy of ABC

Released between 2011 and 2014, there were five One-Shots released and each served a specific purpose. A Funny Thing Happened On The Way to Thor’s Hammer gave us more Coulson, yet it’s also probably the least important One-Shot. The first, The Consultant, saw Coulson talk with Jasper Sitwell about bringing in Emil Blonsky/Abomination for the Avengers, which leads to the Tony Stark scene at the end of The Incredible Hulk, which sets up Hulk being on the Avengers instead.

Item 47 tells a story about a couple who finds a Chitauri gun in the aftermath of the Battle of New York and use it to rob people until SHIELD stops them. Agent Carter gives us a look at Peggy Carter overcoming sexism while on a mission a year after Captain America: The First Avenger. The final one, and the most fun, is All Hail the King, which showcases Trevor Slattery’s time in prison as the famous Mandarin.

While you could watch every movie in between these One-Shots without losing anything (they were all released on Blu-Ray as special features of existing films), being able to take these in made the ride all the more enjoyable. It’s great to see a post-Battle of New York crime or catch up with characters like Slattery and Carter, who we didn’t get too much time with in their initial movies. It also set the tone for future projects like the Agent Carter and Wonder Man TV series.

One-Shot Year Film Release The Consultant 2011 Thor A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Thor’s Hammer 2011 Captain America: The First Avenger Item 47 2012 The Avengers Agent Carter 2013 Iron Man 3 All Hail the King 2014 Thor: The Dark World

The MCU Should Bring Back One-Shots

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

The Marvel One-Shots should’ve lasted far longer than just a handful of years. At the very least, they should have come back when Disney+ launched. People have often complained about the amount of time it takes to invest in everything the MCU puts out these days. TV shows of 6-10 episodes can be a lot to take in. While those shows should stick around, things like One-Shots would be a good way to give fans more without doing too much.

For example, likable new characters like Kate Bishop, Shang-Chi, and members of the Eternals have barely been around after their debut, if at all. We could’ve caught up with all of them through One-Shots. A 5-10 minute short where we watch an adventure of Kate as the new Hawkeye or see what happened with Hulk’s son after he introduced him to his family would be a great way to check in on these characters.

These projects would have also been good to wrap things up. Eternals is likely never going to be picked up on again, so a couple of One-Shots that explained what happened to them or where they went is far better than loose threads. It would show us where Hercules is after the post-credits scene of Thor: Love and Thunder or detail what Sharon Carter’s life is like as the Power Broker. One-Shots are easy to consume and could benefit the current MCU greatly.

Do you remember the MCU One-Shots and want them back? Let us know in the comments.