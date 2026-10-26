Buffy Officially Ended a Surprising Trend 27 Years Ago, And Started Another That Would Last 84 Episodes

Buffy the Vampire Slayer had a pretty simple formula in its early days. Buffy Summers fought vampires, battled demons, and tried to survive high school without everything going horribly wrong. Naturally, things got more complicated as the series went on. Sunnydale was full of supernatural nasties, and the Scooby Gang rarely got a night off. But every once in a while, the show found a way to mix things up. One Halloween episode did exactly that, and it quietly marked the end of a small but interesting tradition.

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That episode was “Fear, Itself,” which aired on October 26, 1999. Buffy and her friends head to a college Halloween party expecting the usual spooky fun. Instead, they find themselves trapped in a house where their worst fears become real. It’s a classic Buffy setup with a few wonderfully weird twists. But there’s something else worth noting about the episode. It was the last time the series managed to tell a story without featuring a vampire in any way. And that little detail says something interesting about how the show evolved.

“Fear, Itself” Was the Last Buffy Episode Without a Vampire

By the time season four rolled around, Buffy had already explored plenty of supernatural threats. Witches, possessed students, demonic forces, and even a killer ventriloquist’s dummy had all caused trouble for our favorite Slayer. Vampires were still the show’s signature monsters, of course. Yet some of its best episodes proved that Sunnydale had no shortage of other things to worry about. “Fear, Itself” is a perfect example. The gang attends a Halloween party at a fraternity house, only to discover that an ancient demon is turning their fears into reality. Suddenly, a night of costumes and candy becomes a genuine nightmare. This wasn’t Buffy’s greatest match, but the stakes were still high.

This clip highlights the main concept around the episode. Here, Buffy and the gang spend the night trapped in a house full of their worst fears, only to discover that the big bad behind it all is a tiny evil being. Gachnar tries to make a grand entrance as the Lord of Nightmares, but Buffy and her friends can’t take him seriously once they see him. It’s a hilarious payoff to the episode’s Halloween setup, and a perfect example of how Buffy could mix genuine horror with a well-timed joke. The moment also reinforces one of the show’s biggest themes: fear can make something seem much bigger and more powerful than it really is.

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The episode also gives the characters room to deal with their own problems. Buffy is still struggling with her romantic disappointment. Willow is growing more confident with magic, while Xander once again finds himself in an awkward situation. Their fears make the supernatural chaos feel personal. And then there’s Gachnar, the demon responsible for the whole mess. Without spoiling the punchline, let’s just say that Buffy has never been afraid to make fun of its own horror stories. According to the Buffyverse Wiki’s continuity notes, “Fear, Itself” was the seventh and final episode of the series to feature no vampires at all. That’s a surprisingly specific milestone for a show best known for staking the undead with Buffy’s most powerful weapons.

Buffy Started a New Trend That Lasted 84 Episodes

Vampires never disappeared from Buffy the Vampire Slayer. They just stopped being the only game in town. By season four, Buffy had moved on to college, and the show was finding new ways to make her life miserable. The Initiative brought a military angle to Sunnydale’s supernatural problems. Other episodes explored witchcraft, demons, and the strange things that happened when magic went wrong. There was always something new waiting around the corner. You almost had to feel sorry for Buffy. Most college students worry about exams and bad roommates. She had to worry about the occasional apocalypse, too.

That’s part of what made Buffy so much fun. Vampires gave the series its identity, but the show never needed them to make a good episode. “Fear, Itself” proved that a haunted house and a handful of personal fears could be just as entertaining as another night at the Bronze with a vampire problem. It also showed how comfortable the series had become with playing around with horror conventions. Sometimes the scariest thing in Sunnydale wasn’t a creature with fangs. Sometimes it was whatever your own mind could cook up. And sometimes, as Buffy discovered, the biggest threat in the room wasn’t nearly as impressive as it wanted everyone to believe.