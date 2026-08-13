Buffy the Vampire Slayer: All of Buffy’s Most Powerful Weapons & How Deadly They Were

The story of Buffy the Vampire Slayer saw Buffy take on some pretty powerful enemies, but she rarely had to do so unarmed. From the very beginning of the show, Buffy Summers was faced with some very dangerous threats. Being humanity’s best line of defense against the forces of darkness, Buffy spent all seven seasons of the show rising to the occasion and battling against enemies far more powerful than herself. While some of Buffy the Vampire Slayer‘s big bads came pretty close to defeating her, she always managed to survive thanks to the help of her friends and, sometimes, a powerful weapon to help tip the odds in her favor.

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Over the many seasons and episodes of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Buffy made use of some pretty exceptional weapons. With different villains being vulnerable to specific items, Buffy was often forced to seek incredibly deadly objects in order to use them against the forces of evil. Here are the most powerful weapons Buffy used over the years, with a breakdown of just how deadly they really are.

5) Mr. Pointy

Perhaps Buffy’s most iconic weapon in the history of Buffy the Vampire Slayer is the simple wooden stake. It’s the traditional weapon of choice for anyone seeking to kill a vampire, so it’s no surprise that Buffy makes regular use of them. At one point, she even dubs a stake “Mr. Pointy”, which adds a little personality to the sharp wooden objects she uses to kill countless vampires over the course of the show.

Buffy’s use of wooden stakes sees her kill all but the most powerful vampires in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, as some of the more dangerous villains require more specific methods of termination. Even so, it’s clear that the simple wooden stake — Mr. Pointy, to some — is one of Buffy’s most powerful and versatile tools. Considering they’ve ended the lives of hordes of vampires over the show’s seven seasons, the wooden stake is an invaluable weapon in Buffy’s arsenal, even if it lacks the power of some of her other weapons.

4) Rocket Launcher

Across the seven seasons of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, there are few moments as memorable as the scene in which Buffy uses a rocket launcher. In the season 2 episode “Innocence”, Buffy finally squares off against the Judge, an ancient demon with the ability to burn away a person’s humanity who is said to be invulnerable against any weapon forged by mankind. In a moment that’s both comedic and incredibly cool, Buffy uses a rocket launcher to shoot and destroy the Judge, exploding him in a brilliant and unceremonious fashion.

The fact that Buffy isn’t able to kill the Judge with conventional weapons makes him a pretty scary Buffy the Vampire Slayer monster, but what her solution lacks in elegance, it makes up for in memorability. It might not be a mythical or legendary weapon, but it exploits the weakness of an incredibly powerful villain, killing him with relative ease. This makes it stand out as especially powerful and deadly, as it succeeded where countless other weapons would have failed.

3) The Blessed Sword

Season 2 of Buffy the Vampire Slayer added a major complication to the relationship between Buffy and her love interest, Angel, when the latter loses his soul and becomes the powerful and villainous Angelus. Armed with the Sword of the Virtuous Knight, which was used to kill the demon Acathla, Angelus fights Buffy, who herself is armed with a sword blessed by the Virtuous Knight. Though it looks relatively unremarkable, its actually a pretty powerful weapon.

Considering Angelus is one of the most dangerous vampires Buffy ever faced, and he was using a weapon established to be hugely powerful even against ancient demons, the fact that Buffy was able to hold her own using the Blessed Sword implies that it’s also very powerful. Of course, judging the weapon in this way is all relative and fairly subjective, but it still seems to be incredibly dangerous. While Buffy uses the sword to kill Angel, he later returns, so perhaps it isn’t as deadly as it appears.

2) Olaf the Trollgod’s Enchanted Hammer

Originally belonging to Olaf, a Viking warrior transformed into a troll, the Enchanted Hammer might not look like much, but it’s actually an incredibly powerful weapon. After he was banished to an alternate universe by Willow, Olaf’s hammer passed into Buffy’s possession. The enchantments on it meant it was able to send opponents flying with just a single swing, and could be used to hurt and subdue even higher beings such as gods. This led to Buffy using it in Buffy the Vampire Slayer‘s season 5 finale, where she fought against the evil goddess Glory.

It’s practically impossible to deny that Olaf’s enchanted hammer is one of the most powerful weapons that Buffy uses over the course of the show. The fact that she’s able to use it to harm Glory proves that it’s immensely powerful, although it wasn’t able to defeat her. As it didn’t actually kill the villain it was used against, it’s hard to describe it as deadly, even if it is an incredibly strong weapon.

1) The Scythe

The Scythe is the ultimate Slayer weapon. Described as the embodiment of the Slayer’s mystical essence, the weapon was first forged in the Primordium Age for the First Slayer, Sineya. It is said to rival the power of the Witchblade or Excalibur, which makes it one of the most powerful weapons in the entire Buffy the Vampire Slayer franchise. First introduced in season 7 leading up to the show’s finale, it has since been featured in other entries into the franchise via its comic book and TV spin-offs.

Wielding the Scythe enhances the powers of the Slayer and can even enhance the magical abilities of those who hold it. It’s essentially a silver-edged axe with a handle fashioned into a wooden stake, and is near-unbreakable. It’s a weapon that effectively makes Buffy — or any Slayer who holds it — an unstoppable force, making it the most powerful and deadly weapon in the history of Buffy the Vampire Slayer.