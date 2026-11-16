Doctor Who Tried to Launch a Spinoff Around Its Most Unexpected Character (& It Only Lasted One Episode)

K-9 was already one of the strangest things to come out of Doctor Who. A robotic dog with a laser built into his nose sounds like something a particularly enthusiastic toy manufacturer would dream up, but audiences loved him. So naturally, the BBC eventually decided he deserved a television show of his own. There was just one catch. The proposed series wouldn’t feature the Doctor at all. Instead, K-9 would be teaming up with former companion Sarah Jane Smith for a completely different kind of adventure. It was an interesting idea, especially considering how much affection viewers had for both characters.

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The resulting pilot, K-9 and Company: A Girl’s Best Friend, arrived in December 1981. It introduced a new adventure for Sarah and her mechanical companion, but the BBC never ordered a full series. That’s a little surprising when you consider what happened to Doctor Who‘s other spinoffs in the years that followed. Sarah Jane eventually got another television series, while K-9 became a franchise fixture in his own right. This first attempt at giving them their own show was left behind after a single episode.

K-9 and Sarah Jane Smith Were an Unusual Doctor Who Spinoff Team

There’s a reason the BBC settled on Sarah Jane Smith and K-9 for its first proper television spinoff attempt. Elisabeth Sladen had become one of the most recognizable companions in Doctor Who history, and K-9 was an instant hit after joining the Fourth Doctor’s adventures. The two had already developed a wonderful relationship on television, so bringing them together again wasn’t exactly a difficult sell. The setup was rather different from the usual TARDIS adventures, though. Sarah had returned to ordinary life after leaving the Doctor, and A Girl’s Best Friend introduced her living in the fictional village of Moreton Harwood. She inherited K-9 Mark III as a gift from the Doctor and soon found herself investigating a mysterious local cult. Her Aunt Lavinia was away, and Sarah also had a new housemate in Brendan Richards. It was basically a supernatural detective adventure with a journalist and a robotic dog. Honestly, that’s not a terrible television premise.

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The pilot also had a slightly different personality from the parent series. Instead of traveling through time and space, Sarah investigated strange goings-on in a seemingly ordinary English village. K-9 provided the familiar science-fiction element, but Sarah was very much the lead character. John Leeson returned to provide K-9’s voice, while Elisabeth Sladen got the opportunity to carry a story without waiting for the Doctor to turn up and save the day. The BBC broadcast A Girl’s Best Friend on December 28, 1981. It even had its own theme music, composed by Ian Levine and Fiachra Trench. There was clearly some enthusiasm behind the project. The BBC had an established character audiences already knew and a format that could have supported plenty of weekly adventures. Unfortunately, one pilot was all viewers got.

Why K-9 and Company Never Became a Full Doctor Who Series

The frustrating thing about K-9 and Company is that it wasn’t necessarily a bad idea. Sarah Jane was an established character with plenty of personality, and K-9 offered something that separated the proposed series from an ordinary mystery drama. But the BBC ultimately decided against ordering a full season. The pilot attracted an audience, although its reception wasn’t enough to secure the series. There’s also something worth remembering about the timing. Doctor Who was still going through a period of considerable change during the early 1980s. Tom Baker had recently left, Peter Davison had taken over, and the parent series was trying to establish a new era. Launching another production required money and resources that the BBC wasn’t necessarily prepared to commit. Sarah and K-9 had a perfectly workable setup, but that didn’t guarantee the network would take a chance on them.

Of course, the story didn’t end there. Sarah Jane eventually returned to television in School Reunion in 2006, where she reunited with the Tenth Doctor and K-9. That appearance helped set up The Sarah Jane Adventures, which finally gave Elisabeth Sladen the starring series she never got in 1981. K-9 also received several attempts at becoming the star of his own adventures, including an Australian-produced series that premiered in 2009. Looking back, K-9 and Company feels like an early experiment that the franchise eventually found a way to revisit. There’s something rather charming about that. The BBC had already figured out that Sarah Jane and K-9 could work together, but it took another 25 years before audiences got to see Sarah lead her own successful television adventure. I still think there’s something wonderfully ridiculous about a robotic dog getting his own spinoff before the Doctor’s former companions became a regular part of the franchise’s television lineup. At least this time, the BBC got more than one episode out of the idea.