Doctor Who’s Most Shocking Regeneration Twist Has Aged Like Milk, Given the Show’s Future

Doctor Who has been in a strange state since May 2025, but what can one expect after such a strange season finale? Going from the excellent and underused Ncuti Gatwa to former companion Billie Piper, marking her as (maybe?) the 16th Doctor, was a bizarre decision that left a sour impression on the show. Fans were hoping that the Christmas special would endear them to the decision, but would soon learn that not only was the special no longer happening, but the BBC and Disney+ had also put Doctor Who on the shelf, indefinitely.

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It’s been over a year since Billie Piper was revealed as the next Doctor, and the entire Doctor Who franchise has been practically MIA. Now the whole regeneration, which felt shocking and garnered interest (even if it was concerning interest), now feels like it was a stunt that is never going to pay off. Thanks to the show’s uncertain future, Doctor Who has potentially left audiences on a massive low, with setups that were never paid off, a mystery was left unsolved, and a new face who may not be able to please as the Doctor.

Billie Piper Was Never the 16th Doctor

Billie Piper found her way into Doctor Who as Rose Tyler, the companion of the Ninth and Tenth Doctors, and she has many fans in the new era of Doctor Who. She’s a great actress, but it’s clear that this shocking regeneration was nothing more than a stunt decision to put eyes back on Doctor Who. Many reports stated that Ncuti Gatwa’s departure from the series was a last-minute decision and that Billie was brought in to provide something for the finale, giving Gatwa the chance to exit peacefully. This kind of decision-making isn’t new to Doctor Who or to showrunner Russell T Davies, whom fans of the series have noted tends to go for shock and awe over anything else. Many have criticized him for struggling to find a balance between engaging storytelling and spectacle.

Another sign that Billie was a stunt casting decision is the credits of “The Reality War”. The finale of Gatwa’s second season, which was a mess overall with strange character decisions for Varada Sethu’s Belinda and an unsatisfying villain, never stated in the credits that Piper was the 16th Doctor. In the show’s usual tradition, the credits read “introducing X as the Doctor,” but with Piper, it read “Introducing Billie Piper.” The BBC would go on to say that Piper was never cast as the Doctor, leaving many to wonder if this was going to be some other strange variation of regeneration the Time Lord was experiencing. But now, with “The Reality War” being the final episode of the series and so many factors still standing against it, that answer and, more importantly, Piper’s status in the series, is never going to be resolved. And it makes Doctor Who very hard to remember fondly.

Creatives and Contracts Have Left Doctor Who in the Dark

Image via BBC

RTD revealed that he was stepping away from Doctor Who this year; no actor or actress was approached to play the Doctor, and that there was never a script for the Christmas special. Additionally, the BBC revealed that Doctor Who‘s next season would not enter production, as Russell T Davies and Bad Wolf stepped away from the franchise. The BBC still holds the IP rights, and while they do have some interest in continuing the franchise, at the moment they are unable to do so, with many reports stating that Doctor Who will remain in its second hiatus for five years or more. Combining all of this with the idea that Billie Piper hasn’t signed on or promised herself to appear again, it makes the entire finale feel like a fever dream.

Whovians were very upset to hear this news, but many saw it as inevitable. The 15th season of Doctor Who was a mess, with declining viewership and an overemphasis on nostalgia and open-ended mysteries. But even if Doctor Who was set to come back, there really isn’t much to look forward to. Piper was a placeholder with no clear plot or theme set up, and now every fan knows it. Instead of generating hype for a potential new Doctor, the fancasts, or even the wardrobe the new Doctor could wear, the showrunners went with stunt casting that killed the excitement. The show has nothing to bring Whovians back, with Whovians ready to leave it behind because of the lack of care the franchise has received. There was worry that this shoddy regeneration would be the last thing of Doctor Who that some would see in their lifetime, and it’s entirely possible.

Is There Any Hope for Doctor Who‘s Future?

Many creatives have chimed in with ideas for a Doctor Who continuation, with some even suggesting it may be time for a reboot of the long-running franchise. The show is currently out to tender, meaning multiple companies are bidding for the franchise rights, so it is possible a new studio could take ownership and decide to reboot it. Steven Moffat has voiced his concern about that decision, but a reboot could breathe new life into the show and attract new viewers who are hesitant to get into it because of its long history. Not to mention, it would allow a showrunner to completely ignore the Billie Piper regeneration in favor of something interesting. In a perfect world, Gatwa comes back for one more proper finale that gives him a proper regeneration, with fans getting a proper introduction to a new face. Regenerating into a companion’s face just isn’t as interesting as RTD wanted.

There are many avenues Doctor Who can take to revitalize the franchise, but some serious care is needed to ensure this never happens again. Better planning, for one, so a situation like Gatwa’s never happens again, and better writing, so that even if it does, the writers don’t force themselves into a corner. Would it have been so hard to leave the regeneration as a cliffhanger mystery? Instead of focusing on Piper, the series could have zoomed away from Gatwa and shown the bright yellow light of regeneration to clue fans that a regeneration was happening; that way, at the very least, the future showrunner can enter the show with a clean slate. Now there’s too much baggage, and none of it is good. The franchise isn’t coming back anytime soon, and all fans have to remember is Billie Piper’s awkwardly CGI’d face. Whether the future of Doctor Who can capture the energy of the previous seasons of NuWho, only time will tell.