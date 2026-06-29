House of the Dragon Season 3 Rewrites Rhaenyra’s Iron Throne Story With Key Cut Book Detail

Warning: This article contains SPOILERS. House of the Dragon Season 3, Episode 2, “Queen’s Landing,” sees Rhaenyra Targaryen achieve her ultimate goal. She flies to King’s Landing, walks into the Red Keep, and claims the Iron Throne as her own. The journey to that point, of course, came at one hell of a cost, including the loss of three children: Lucerys Velaryon was killed by Vhagar, Visenya Targaryen was stillborn, and, most recently, the death of Jacaerys Velaryon at the Battle of the Gullet in the third season’s opening episode.

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The struggles don’t get when she gets to King’s Landing, even if the path to the Red Keep, at least, is relatively smooth sailing, save for a few people who end up on the pointy end of Daemon Targaryen’s Valyrian steel sword, Dark Sister. Things do get more complicated in the throne room, not least as Rhaenyra is tasked with having to kill Otto Hightower, once a close ally of her father, but also the man who led the conspiracy to usurp her.

An emotional Rhaenyra accomplishes the task on the second attempt, before slowly making her way to, finally, sit on the Iron Throne. When this happened, I was waiting for the throne’s swords to cut her – a key moment from the book – but it never arrived, and that could change her future.

Why Didn’t The Iron Throne Cut Rhaenyra In House Of The Dragon Season 3, Episode 2?

Image via HBO

The entire sequence of the fall of King’s Landing is quite different in the show compared to the book: Otto isn’t beheaded immediately (and it isn’t specified that Rhaenyra did it herself), Gwayne Hightower is also killed after King’s Landing is taken, and Alicent had not arranged any plan for Rhaenyra to take the city. But cutting herself on the Iron Throne may be the most significant part of it, because it’s supposed to symbolize that the throne has actually rejected her. This is what’s written in Fire & Blood:

“Septon Eustance tells us that the ceremony went on all through the night. It was well past dawn when Rhaenyra Targaryen rose and made her descent. ‘And as her lord husband Prince Daemon escorted her from the hall, cuts were seen upon Her Grace’s legs and the palm of her left hand,’ wrote Eustance. ‘Drops of blood fell to the floor as she went past, and wise men looked at one another, though none dared speak the truth aloud: the Iron Throne had spurned her, and her days upon it would be few.’”

Does a monarch cutting them on the throne that is *literally made of swords* really matter? Well, maybe! King Maegor I Targaryen, aka Maegor the Cruel, was found dead on the Iron Throne, covered in deep slashes, as though the chair itself had killed him, and he is regarded as one of the worst kings in history. Rhaenyra’s father, Viserys, was also cut by the throne, as we saw in Season 1, leading to infection and the loss of two fingers. He may not have been Maegor, but it was his reign that led directly into the Dance of the Dragons.

King Aerys II Targaryen may be better known as the Mad King, but he was cut by the Iron Throne so many times that he was also nicknamed King Scab. And in A Clash of Kings, Martin writes that King Joffrey I Baratheon cuts himself on the Iron Throne, which is immediately declared as a sign he is not the true king – and, well, that’s not exactly wrong, is it? In the book, unsurprisingly, Rhaenyra’s rule is not a happy or successful one, so there is merit to the idea. However, King Robert I Baratheon rejects this, as per Game of Thrones: Histories & Lore – animated in-universe histories told by the characters. Robert says of this:

“Nonsense. It’s a chair made of steel blades. Rhaenyra had wanted it all her life and sacrificed two sons for it. She likely gripped the damned thing too tight.”

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Its meaning might be debatable, but House of the Dragon has chosen to omit that altogether. Sure, there is blood, but it isn’t hers. She does not sit the throne entirely comfortably – she is shaken and tearful, rather than triumphant, when she does finally reach it. But there is nothing to imply the Iron Throne has rejected her. This might simply be, in turn, a rejection of the account from Fire & Blood. The book draws on different historical sources, and Eustace is particularly biased (and sexist) against Rhaenyra and for Team Green, so it would make sense that he’d write history in this way, and that the show would correct things.

However, it will be very interesting to see what Rhaenyra’s rule is like going forward. The show has largely been more sympathetic to her than the book is – again, that is because it’s drawing on the perspectives of several men, who themselves would not consider a woman fit to rule, whereas the show can present its own definitive version of events. But will that mean Rhaenyra is also a better queen than in the book? It can’t deviate too much, since characters do still need to end up in the same endpoints (I assume!), but the context, reasons, and meanings that get us to those stages could now be very different.

New episodes of House of the Dragon Season 3 release on Sundays at 9 pm ET on HBO and HBO Max.

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