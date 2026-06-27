House of the Dragon Season 3 Full Release Schedule: How Many Episodes Are Left & What Time It Airs

Two years after ending on a cliffhanger, House of the Dragon is back on our screens with the release of Season 3. Emma D’Arcy’s Rhaenyra Targaryen, Matt Smith’s Daemon Targaryen, Olivia Cooke’s Alicent Hightower, and the other members of Team Black and Team Green are back as the Dance of the Dragons continues, plunging viewers deeper into the civil war that is tearing apart House Targaryen and many parts of Westeros.

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Season 3 hasn’t been wasting any time, coming racing out of the blocks with the Battle of the Gullet, and looking to continued at that increased pace after some criticism of Season 2. We’ve already seen major deaths, such as that of Jacaerys Velaryon in Episode 1, and there’ll be even bigger twists and turns to come across the show’s third season, and here’s when you can expect to see each episode on HBO and HBO Max.

How Many Episodes House Of The Dragon Season 3 Has

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In total, House of the Dragon Season 3 will have eight episodes, which is the same amount as Season 2. The show’s first season had a full 10 episodes, which is what most seasons of Game of Thrones also had, but things were truncated in the sophomore outing for a myriad of production and budgetary issues, with the Battle of the Gullet among the events originally planned for the second season that ended up being pushed back. Showrunner Ryan Condal believed eight episodes was the best way to tell Season 3’s story, and while not confirmed, it’s quite possible the fourth season will follow suit. The full Season 3 release schedule is available below:

Episode # Release Date 1 June 21 2 June 28 3 July 5 4 July 12 5 July 19 6 July 26 7 August 2 8 August 9

What Time House Of The Dragon Season 3 Episodes Release On HBO

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House of the Dragon is, like Game of Thrones before it, a Sunday night staple on HBO. New episodes release on the cable channel at 9 pm ET/PT. Meanwhile, they drop on streaming service HBO Max at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. For viewers in the UK, you will have to stay up until 2 am BST if you want to watch it when it’s first broadcast. This is the slot for most of HBO’s prestige series, though A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which was only half-hour episodes and arrived while Industry Season 4 was ongoing, was a 10 pm release. Each episode runs for approximately 60 minutes, though some stretch over that by 5-10 minutes.

Is House Of The Dragon Season 3 The Last One?

Image via HBO

Thankfully, there is more to come after the show’s third season – though not a whole lot more. It’s been confirmed by Condal that House of the Dragon Season 4 will be the last one, with it expected to release in 2028. That’s his decision based on the story he is telling, rather than the show being cancelled, though it hasn’t been officially announced as the end just yet by HBO.

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