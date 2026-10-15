Long Before Superman, Henry Cavill Played His First Movie Superhero 15 Years Ago

For most actors, the path to stardom involves smaller, less significant roles before finally achieving that breakout part. Henry Cavill was no exception to this. Before becoming the DCU’s Superman, he was still trying to establish himself as a leading actor. And one of his earliest opportunities came in a movie that, at the time, had absolutely nothing to do with DC Comics. Looking back now, though, there’s something almost amusing about what Cavill was doing on screen just before Hollywood handed him one of its most famous superheroes.

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The movie arrived at an interesting moment for Cavill. He had already built up television experience, but he hadn’t yet become the international star audiences would recognize. Then he landed a role that required him to carry a massive fantasy adventure, swing a sword, fight monsters, and get into frankly ridiculous shape. Fans of the actor might already know the film being discussed here. But the fun part is going into more detail about this Superman’s origin story—at least for the big screen.

Henry Cavill Was Theseus Before He Was Superman

In the movie Immortals, Cavill played Theseus, a mortal warrior who finds himself caught in a war against King Hyperion. The 2011 film was directed by Tarsem Singh and had exactly the visual style the director was known for. There was plenty of stylized Greek mythology, enormous sets, slow-motion carnage, and warriors who looked like they had been carved out of marble. Cavill had already been working for several years, most notably on The Tudors, but Immortals was his first major leading role in a theatrical film. That alone made it an important moment in his career. He wasn’t just another guy in the cast anymore. He was the guy carrying the sword, getting thrown into the middle of the action, and expected to carry the movie.

And Cavill certainly looked the part. He trained extensively for Theseus, with Singh reportedly wanting him to have an eight-pack rather than settling for the standard Hollywood six. Cavill put in the work, and watching the movie now, it’s hard not to notice how familiar the whole thing feels. Here’s Cavill playing a heroic figure, looking like a comic-book character come to life, and carrying himself like someone who could probably lift a car if the script called for it. But at the time, he was just Theseus. Then Hollywood came calling with a much more famous hero.

Immortals Came Right Before Cavill Became Superman

The timing is what makes Immortals especially fun for Cavill fans. He was cast as Superman for Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel in January 2011, the same year Immortals was released. This meant audiences would soon see him in one major heroic role just before he became one of the most recognizable superheroes in the world. That makes watching Immortals today feel a little different than it probably did in 2011. You’re not looking at Superman before Superman anymore; you’re looking at the actor who was about to become Superman.

And suddenly, the similarities are hard to miss. Cavill had the build, the presence, and the ability to sell the straight-faced heroics. He definitely looked like somebody who spends most of his time being asked to save the world. Immortals obviously wasn’t a secret audition for the role of Clark Kent, and Theseus isn’t Superman with a sword, but it was a pretty useful preview of what Cavill could do with a leading role. A few years later, he’d be standing in the red cape. Before that happened, he was already fighting his way through ancient Greece. Now, with the DCU possibly facing a reboot post-merger, anything is possible for the Man of Tomorrow.

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And honestly, that’s what makes Henry Cavill’s journey so interesting to look back on. Before he ever donned the cape, he was already showing the kind of screen presence that could turn a good fantasy adventure into something memorable. Seeing those early performances now feels like spotting Superman before he learned to fly. Cavill didn’t just arrive as the Man of Steel—he built toward it, one role at a time. And if that isn’t a super way to start a career, I don’t know what is. Talk about a powerful origin story. Do you think Cavill should be recast in the DCU—or dare I ask—the MCU? Let us know in the comments what your thoughts are!