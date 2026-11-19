TV tends to be less than generous when it comes to wrapping up superhero stories. Sometimes the show we love gets a proper send-off, a satisfying ending, and the hero gets to do one last rescue. Other times, the network simply pulls the plug and leaves everybody wondering what happened next. Bill Bixby’s The Incredible Hulk got the second treatment, which is especially unfortunate when you consider how much viewers had invested in David Banner’s seemingly endless search for a cure.

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In a twist of irony, the Hulk story did not end on television. After CBS pulled the plug on the weekly series, Banner and his oversized green other half re-emerged, not in a series wrap-up, but in a string of made-for-television movies that took the story in astonishingly different directions. He even managed to bring us a few familiar comic book heroes while he was at it. While some may have considered the closure of the original series odd, the way in which this television comeback was played out is perhaps even more astonishing. And if you’re a Hulk fan, you’ll want to check out the equally great Hulk cartoon series that was surprisingly accurate to the Marvel Comics series.

The Incredible Hulk Didn’t Get to Say Goodbye to David Banner

The Incredible Hulk debuted in 1977 with a bit of a twist on the typical superhero fare viewers might have been anticipating. Bill Bixby portrayed David Banner as a conflicted scientist on the run, a character who drove from town to town in desperate search of a cure. When he lost control to rage or stress, it was Lou Ferrigno who appeared as the big green Hulk. When reporter Jack McGee, played by Jack Colvin, kept hounding the elusive beast across the country, Banner had yet another reason to keep running. The series ran for five seasons on CBS and developed a loyal following. Yet its eventual departure didn’t give viewers the kind of finale that usually comes with a long-running television adventure. CBS decided the series had run its course, and the cancellation left Banner’s story hanging.

For me, the show’s introduction was absolutely incredible. If you’ve never seen it, do yourself a favor and check it out. The lack of CGI also added an incredible sense of realism, and it genuinely frightened me when I first watched it as a wee little lad. Even today, I can appreciate the practical production techniques the show used, and it remains one of my favorite Marvel TV shows—even more so than many of Disney’s current iterations.

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The last episode, “A Minor Problem,” has an almost overly subtle title, considering that it is the final episode of the regular series. Banner arrives in a town dealing with an E. coli outbreak and does his best to support the victims. By the end of the episode he is back on the road and back in search of a cure; the episode features neither the big showdown with McGee, any further advancement of Banner’s research, nor any resolution for the character. It wasn’t meant as a series finale, but it would be the last episode CBS would air. Johnson, the series creator, had a concept for a finale that would have given Banner a way out of the transformations, but CBS declined it. When your premise involves a man’s search for a cure, a series finale with Banner going nowhere quickly becomes a rather unsatisfactory end.

Hulk Returns in Three TV Movies, Along with Thor and Daredevil

However, the story of Banner was not finished with those events; television would assist in the next chapter. In 1988, Bill Bixby and Lou Ferrigno returned for The Incredible Hulk Returns, a made-for-TV movie that brought the characters back to NBC. This time, Banner wasn’t just dealing with his familiar green problem. He also encountered Donald Blake and his rather unusual connection to Thor. Played by Eric Allan Kramer, the Norse god brought a whole new superhero into the world of Bixby’s television series. It was a pretty remarkable development for viewers who had spent years watching Banner travel from town to town. Suddenly, the show had another Marvel hero running around, complete with a magical hammer and an entirely different mythology. The movie even served as a potential launching point for a Thor television series, although that never happened. Apparently, one superhero wasn’t quite enough for Banner’s comeback.

Marvel wasn’t finished experimenting with the format, either. The following year brought The Trial of the Incredible Hulk, which introduced Rex Smith as Matt Murdock and his masked identity as Daredevil. John Rhys-Davies also appeared as Wilson Fisk, better known as the Kingpin. That’s quite a collection of Marvel characters for a television movie that began with David Banner trying to get his life back together. Bixby directed the film himself and continued to expand the world of the original series. Then came The Death of the Incredible Hulk in 1990, which finally gave Banner’s long journey a definitive ending. The title doesn’t leave much room for interpretation, and the film takes the character somewhere considerably darker than his usual adventures. It wasn’t necessarily the conclusion every fan wanted, but at least Banner finally got an ending that the original television series never had the opportunity to provide. After being left wandering the country by CBS, the Hulk had managed to return for three more adventures and even share the screen with some of Marvel’s biggest heroes.