The MCU’s Most Impressive Trend Lasted 7 Years and 16 Movies, And Will Never Be Repeated

There was a time when Marvel Studios seemed to have figured out the superhero movie better than anybody else in Hollywood. Every new release brought another character into the mix, another corner of the universe to explore, and another reason to start planning a trip to the movie theater. Even the movies that weren’t exactly knocking it out of the park had critics on their side. Remember when getting excited about the next MCU movie felt like a perfectly reasonable thing to do? Well, Marvel managed to keep that feeling alive for seven years. Sixteen movies came and went, and the studio somehow avoided a single Rotten Tomatoes score that wasn’t Certified Fresh.

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That’s a pretty ridiculous achievement when you think about it. Especially considering just how strange some of those movies were. Marvel went from Captain America fighting a secret organization to a bunch of space misfits saving the galaxy. Then it gave us a talking raccoon, a tiny superhero who could communicate with ants, and a Norse god who turned into a full-time comedian. Audiences bought into all of it. Critics did, too. But the streak eventually ended, and Marvel hasn’t quite managed to recreate that magic since.

How Marvel Managed Seven Years of Certified Fresh Movies

The streak really got going with Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Steve Rogers had already punched Nazis and helped save the world, but Marvel had something rather different in mind for his next adventure. The movie felt more like a ’70s political thriller than a typical superhero blockbuster. There were government conspiracies, shady government officials, and enough backstabbing to make you wonder whether Captain America could trust anybody. Then, just a few months later, Marvel gave us Guardians of the Galaxy. A talking raccoon and a walking tree were hardly obvious candidates for the next big superhero hit, but here we are. One movie gave us a tense spy thriller, the other delivered a space adventure with a killer soundtrack. Both were Certified Fresh. That was the fun of this era. Marvel wasn’t afraid to take a chance on something completely different, and audiences were happy to follow along.

And the studio kept finding ways to surprise people. Ant-Man turned a relatively obscure comic book hero into an entertaining heist protagonist. Doctor Strange brought psychedelic visuals into the MCU, while Thor: Ragnarok practically reinvented the God of Thunder as a cosmic goofball. There were plenty of different approaches, but the movies kept landing with critics. Even Avengers: Age of Ultron managed to stay Certified Fresh. Then came the enormous one-two punch of Infinity War and Endgame. Watching years of character development finally collide was something superhero movies had never quite accomplished on that scale. Marvel had spent years asking audiences to care about these people, and by 2019, millions of people were emotionally invested in a purple alien’s questionable approach to population control. That’s quite a business model.

Why Marvel Lost Its Winning Formula After Avengers: Endgame

The first real stumble came with Eternals in 2021. Chloé Zhao had just won an Academy Award for Nomadland, so Marvel was bringing in a filmmaker with a very different sensibility. Her movie introduced ancient cosmic beings who had secretly watched over humanity for thousands of years. There were some genuinely ambitious ideas here, and I appreciated that Marvel was trying something different. Unfortunately, the finished movie struggled to connect with critics. Its 48% Rotten Tomatoes score ended the studio’s incredible Certified Fresh streak. Not exactly the kind of milestone Kevin Feige wanted on his résumé. Still, Eternals wasn’t the only reason things started feeling different. The MCU had just lost the enormous narrative momentum that carried it through the Infinity Saga. Replacing that was never going to be easy.

There were still bright spots. Spider-Man: No Way Home brought back familiar villains in a way that had longtime fans cheering, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 reminded everyone that Marvel could still deliver a genuinely emotional adventure. But those movies also highlight the problem. One relied heavily on nostalgia, while the other wrapped up a group of characters audiences had spent years getting to know. What’s next? That’s the question Marvel still needs to answer. The studio once convinced millions of people to buy tickets for a movie about a talking raccoon and a bunch of space criminals. Nobody knew who the Guardians were before 2014. Now Marvel seems to spend an awful lot of time reminding us why we should care about characters we already know. I’d much rather see Kevin Feige take another chance on somebody completely unfamiliar. Give us another Star-Lord, another Rocket, or somebody we haven’t even heard of yet. It worked pretty well the first time.