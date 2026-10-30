The Darkest Episode of Adventure Time Is More Terrifying Than Some Horror Movies, And Many Countries Censored It

Cartoon Network’s Adventure Time was groundbreaking in many ways, including dipping their toes in very serious and grounded topics amid its chaotic world filled with wacky characters. They always remembered how to have fun, but on some episodes, laughs were pushed aside for the element of fear and danger. Case in point, “No One Can Hear You,” one of the series Halloween episodes, shifting the story away from dungeon crawling and world building and into something enigmatic, threatening and down-right disturbing.

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Throughout the duration of the series, Adventure Time had several special episodes meant to invoke seasonal scares like “The Creeps” and “Slumber Party Panic,” but none left as much of a mark as this one. It didn’t take too long for viewers to realize this wasn’t going to be the average Jake and Finn journey. As the tale took shape, those 11 minutes spent in the Candy Kingdom were filled with dread and the gnawing feeling that something wasn’t right. But it wasn’t just the anxiety of this strange episode that made it so unsettling. Due to the content, some countries censored parts of the show to protect its audience from getting the worst parts of it. Were those choices wise, or did cutting those bits out make it even more terrifying? You decide!

“No One Can Hear You” is Adventure Time’s Scariest Episode

Debuting in 2011, “No One Can Hear You” was part of Adventure Time’s third season. It paid homage to many iconic horror movies, all assembled into one wacky and terrifying escapade in the Land of Ooo (which is already a post-apocalyptic nightmare). While a crazed deer goes on a rampage licking citizens of the Candy Kingdom, Finn and Jake try to intervene but end up on the receiving end of some well-placed hooves. Knocked out from the blows, Finn wakes up to discover his legs are shattered and broken, and nobody is around to help. He eventually gets out of his bed to discover the deserted Kingdom, as well as a concussed Jake whose grasp of reality is worse than the Ice King’s on any given day.

As the tale unfolds, Finn realizes how bonkers Jake has become due to his isolation. Meanwhile, he keeps catching an occasional glimpse of a shadowy buck skulking around the desolated ruins of the Candy Kingdom, always fleeing before it can be seen. It isn’t long before an aggressive confrontation begins with the two former best friends, leading them down into the sewers where a horrible discovery is made – the sight of the Candy Kingdom groaning in pain, stuck to the walls in grotesque fashion. The source is revealed to be the freaky deer from the start of the episode, whose hooves were actually gloves covering his weird little hands. Ultimately, Finn and Jake save the day and free everyone in typical Adventure Time fashion, but everything leading up the finale were some of the creepiest eleven minutes seen in the show’s history.

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“No One Can Hear You” combines the best parts of many memorable horror movies, but adds that Adventure Time twist to spice things up. Finn’s broken legs harkens back to Stephen King’s Misery, while Finn waking up to a barren world pays homage to a number of scary pieces of media including 28 Days Later and The Walking Dead. My favorite is when Finn discovers the members of the Candy Kingdom stuck to the ceiling, reminiscent of James Cameron’s Aliens when we first see how the xenomorphs trap their impregnated hosts while they await their offspring to burst violently out of their chests. The title of the episode also honors that same film, whose slogan was “In space, no one can hear you scream.”

Some Countries Censored This Adventure Time Episode

Scares aside, this episode caused a different kind of furor due to its content. Several parts of the episode were either shortened or deleted depending on what part of the world it was shown in. Cartoon Network has a long history of its shows being censored, as Steven Universe had all sorts of issues while that aired, and classics like Dexter’s Laboratory and Cow and Chicken suffered from the dreaded Standards & Practices. There’s even the time they banned an episode of the Powerpuff Girls from 2004 due to perceived religious iconography. Adventure Time in particular was no stranger to changes being made to better fit certain regions while it initially aired, and this episode had some very impactful moments removed.

In parts of Asia, the scene with the deer breaking Finn’s leg was cut to temper the realistic violence for younger viewers, along with a gross moment of cockroaches pouring out of Jake’s ear while he is in his disturbed state of mind. In parts of Europe like Spain and Italy, the scene with the deer swirling in the whirlpool in the latter part of the episode was chopped because it was deemed to look too much like what happens when someone flushes the toilet with a bowel movement in it (which arguably was the visual the animators were going for, but the last time I checked a deer was significantly larger than a turd). A few seconds were also trimmed from this episode in Australia and the Philippines, likely downplaying some of the more intense moments we’ve already mentioned. Was anything truly that egregious? In our opinion – no, not really. But then again, Americans are used to far worse on our screens than an implied poop being sent down the pipes.

What did you think of this episode? If you saw the censored version, would it affect your enjoyment of it? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.