The Star Trek Episode That Traumatized ’80s Kids With an Exploding Head (& Never Resolved Its Cliffhanger)

Star Trek is best known for offering sci-fi fans a vision of the future that is uniquely bright, uplifting, and positive, but that doesn’t mean the series won’t go to some truly dark places on occasion. Star Trek: The Next Generation is looked at as the most sophisticated and intelligent show in the franchise, but it also has one of Star Trek‘s scariest episodes – one that could put some horror movies to shame.

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On May 9, 1988, Star Trek: The Next Generation premiered the episode “Conspiracy”, the 25th episode of Season 1. The story was an unusual departure for Star Trek, featuring a villain that would’ve been more at home in a Ridley Scott sci-fi-horror film, rather than a Star Trek TV show.

Why Is Star Trek: TNG‘s “Conspiracy” Episode So Controversial?

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The story arc of “Conspiracy” sees Captain Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) receive a warning from an old friend and fellow captain about strange orders being given from Starfleet High Command, while several mysterious officer deaths are forming a disturbing pattern that points to a massive conspiracy. When Picard’s fellow captain and his crew all end up dead, and their ship is annihilated, the Enterprise crew start to investigate and eventually stumble upon a horrific truth: alien parasites have infected key members of Starfleet (including three Admirals), and were plotting to conquer and control the Federation as a means of spreading throughout the cosmos.

Like in Ridley Scott’s Alien, the parasites are revealed to be inside human hosts, controlling them by snaring the host’s brain in their tendrils. After Picard his First Officer, Riker (Jonathan Frakes), get ambushed by some infected officers at a dinner, they discover the parasites’ true form, and identify their leader, the “Mother Creature,” who has been hiding in one of the admirals’ assistants, Lieutenant Commander Remmick.

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This is where the controversy erupts: In the final showdown, Picard and Riker phaser Remmick, but it has the unexpected effect of making the man’s head explode! If that wasn’t gruesome enough, Remmick’s chest cavity melts away, revealing the Mother Creature to be a giant insectoid alien that has burrowed into his chest.

The monster is quickly destroyed, but not before millions of Star Trek: TNG were left scarred. Never had the franchise leaned so closely towards the sci-fi psychological horror seen in Alien, or John Carpenter’s The Thing; and honestly, even later Star Trek shows dealing with parasitic, infectious, or mind-controlling aliens have never done it as savagely as “Conspiracy” did. The Next Generation was still making its mark on fans, and this episode was a clear declaration that the new series wasn’t going to be the kitschy experience The Original Series was.

“Conspiracy” Is A Star Trek Story That Still Needs An Ending

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During the final showdown, Lt. Remmick/Mother Creature was seen opening its mouth and letting out a piercing sound that Picard and Co. eventually register as some sort of signal. The “Captain’s Log” monologue during the episode’s epilogue, Commander Data discerns that Remmick was attempting to send out a homing beacon to alert the rest of his race about Earth and the Federation. The final shot of the episode is a classic horror-style ending: as the Enterprise flies off into space, the sound of Remmick’s homing beacon is heard echoing into unknown sectors, suggesting that Picard and Co. were too late and that the parasites will get the message and send a full hive to conquer Earth. Only that never happened.

Star Trek: TNG never returned to this cliffhanger or brought back the threat of the alien parasites. No other Star Trek series has dipped back into this arc, either, leaving it dangling as one of the bigger unanswered cliffhangers in the series. There were clear indicators that it was deemed too scary and disturbing for the Trek audience; the BBC cut out more gruesome moments like Remmick’s death; the Canadian sci-fi TV network Space slapped the episode’s opening with Star Trek’s only viewer discretion warning, and some fans and critics were very vocal in criticizing it as a traumatic departure from the usual Star Trek formula.

In The Art of Star Trek, authors Judith and Garfield Reeves-Stevens addressed this episode and the reactions, writing (pg. 103): “Though tame in comparison to Alien, this story was not typical of what viewers had come to expect of STAR TREK, and was not followed up.”

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The Star Trek franchise has come a long way since the 1990s, and today, fans are much more accustomed to seeing the franchise take on some darker sci-fi stories. Dark alternate realities (the Terran Empire), cataclysmic timelines characters must survive, or time-loop nightmares; even The Next Generation would find more fitting ways to walk the sci-fi/horror line, such as introducing the cybernetic race, The Borg, and having them “assimilate” Picard into their “collective,” transforming him into one of the worst villains of the show (for a time).

For now, Trekkies feeling brave can go rewatch “Conspiracy”, Star Trek: The Next Generation Season 1 Episode 25, on Paramount+. Was it too scary for Star Trek? Let us know in the comments!