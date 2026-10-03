Star Trek Movie Reboot Details Reveal a Very Different Approach That Is Sure to Divide Trekkies

Star Trek shows and movies have always brought about their fair share of fandom drama. Fans of the franchise have long had differing opinions about what makes the universe as incredible and enduring as it’s become. After taking over Paramount, Skydance made it a high priority to bring Star Trek back to its glory days, especially after scrapping Star Trek: Starfleet Academy. The network then went on to assemble an entirely new team to keep Star Trek movie projects from falling into development hell—something that has long plagued the franchise.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But new details have made their way exclusively to Trek Movie, and it seems that fans are in for a bit of a shock when it comes to how the studio is approaching the next Star Trek film. The least surprising part is that John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein have been tapped to write and direct the next film. But what they have planned in terms of tone and style seems pretty different from anything that the fans have been treated to before. “I would say it’s probably our darkest film that we’ve ever written. It’s not a comedy. There is our sensibility in it, and we do find levity, but it’s in the characters who find humor in even the darkest moments, which is just true to real life,” said Daley.

Will Daley and Goldstein Be Successful with This Dark Tone?

Paramount

The duo was tapped by Paramount after their work on Mayday, an action-comedy that Skydance produced for Apple TV+ that aired to positive reviews and went on to reach Apple’s highest viewership ever. Speaking about how their work on Mayday ended up inspiring the vibe that they’re hoping to capture with their new Star Trek project, Daley said, “We both went on an aircraft carrier when we were researching Mayday, and it can be a very fraught landscape working on those ships, and people have to find levity. They have to find joy in even the most serious moments, and that’s the approach we have in this film.” Goldstein elaborated, following up with, “You want it to be a fun watch. Doesn’t mean you’re laughing your head off. It just means you’re in it, and you’re enjoying it.”

One thing that’s sure to worry some fans, however, is that no legacy characters are set to return for the upcoming film. The story is also set in a different timeline, years after where current canon left off (and the movie also won’t be set in the JJ Abrams Kelvin timeline). So it seems Daley and Goldstein are taking on all the risks as they try to bring Star Trek back to a golden age. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, though, because it lets them create new characters with new backgrounds that speak to both original fans and the new generation waiting for a part of the IP to speak to them.

Personally, I think that a whole new cast of characters is the right move for this particular project. What are you hoping to see in the newest Star Trek movie?