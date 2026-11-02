4 Storylines That Carrie Season 2 Needs to Address, Including a Massive Stephen King Connection

Amazon Prime Video’s new series Carrie has been a big hit. Expanding the story and its characters beyond the pages of the beloved Stephen King novel, it has earned strong praise and was the most-watched streaming title in the US from October 5th through the 11th. It has done so well that Amazon renewed it for a second season just 16 days after the premiere. The series follows 16-year-old Carrie White (Summer H. Howell) as she leaves her house for the first time and begins attending high school, where she experiences serious bullying that slowly evolves and tears the school apart. As development begins on the next all-new chapter in Carrie’s story, there are four storylines from season one that need to be addressed in season two.

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***Spoilers ahead for Carrie season one***

5.) Did Rita Survive the Prom?

The fates of most characters are known by the end of the season. But one individual whose status was left unknown was Rita Desjardin (Amber Midthunder), Carrie’s homeroom and physical education teacher. Rita was one of the few people at the school who was nice to Carrie, albeit with some frustration over how completely new and innocent she was. After the locker room incident at the end of episode one, Rita was the only person willing to punish the girls involved (all of them), and she asked Sue to look out for her. In the novel, the character survives the prom massacre. But that may not be the case for the new Mike Flanagan series.

During the events of the prom, there was a woman named Amanda there who wanted to kill Carrie. Before the prom went into disaster mode, Rita had been watching her. As Amanda went to shoot, Rita rushed forward to protect Carrie. Not aware of what was happening, Carrie used her telekinesis to fling Rita across the room and through the curtain on the stage, which was engulfed in flames. We never learn what happened after that. One of the biggest rules in television, especially horror, is that if you don’t see a body, then the character may not be dead. A person can go through flames like that and survive, as well as the impact of the fall she would have sustained. A photo from actress Amber Midthunder’s Instagram shows her in special effects makeup that looks like burn injuries, meaning that a scene was cut that may have revealed her fate. The image may be too graphic for some, so viewer discretion is advised. Given the popularity of the character, and how sad fans were about what happened to her, it would be great to learn her fate in season two (hopefully with her alive).

4.) Why is Emaline Helping Carrie, and Why Are People After Her?

Emaline, a character created for the series and portrayed by Thalia Dudek, is a teenager who possesses the power of astral projection and possession. She is also the daughter of Amanda, the woman who wanted to kill Carrie. She appeared to her in her mind, though Carrie had no idea she wasn’t real until a bully posted surveillance video from her house. Seeing herself talking to an empty room in the video, she believed that Emaline was a figment of her imagination. But she wasn’t. After the events of the prom, Carrie returned home. Following a fight with her mother, Margaret (Samantha Sloyan), and the destruction of the house, Emaline showed up in person and took Carrie away. The pair hit the road, leaving Ewan and the destruction they wrought behind.

Emaline revealed to Carrie that she was on the run, but wouldn’t say who she was running from. She would only say they were dangerous. It may be the same people who shot her. While they were dancing through the streets of a fiery Ewan, while Emaline was still astral projecting, she disappeared after the sound of a gunshot. After leaving Ewan, she told Carrie that she was shot, but she wouldn’t say by whom. She would only give very vague answers to all of Carrie’s questions, as she claimed that the other psychics in the series who were looking for Carrie could find them with more information. It seems logical that those psychics are the same people who shot Emaline, as they told Margaret she was dangerous. When season two is released, who Emaline is and why the psychics are after her are questions that desperately need to be answered.

3.) What Do the Psychics Want With Carrie?.

In the finale, we learn that there is a group of psychics who are after Carrie. They made their first appearance in the premiere episode, when one of them heard Carrie’s scream during the incident in the locker room in their head. Later, in the finale, three of them showed up to the prom and kept a watchful eye on Amanda as she plotted to kill Carrie. One was injured during the events, and they all left the gymnasium shortly after Carrie. They are later seen again while Adelaide (Kate Siegel, the wife of Mike Flanagan) interviewed those who survived the destruction of Ewan, including Margaret White.

Their motives in the series remain under serious suspicion. On one hand, it seemed that they wanted to help Carrie. That includes protecting her from Emaline. But Emaline claimed that they were the threat. So who was telling the truth? On one hand, Emaline was shown encouraging Carrie to use her telekinetic powers to harm her bullies. In the finale, she took over Carrie’s body and used her powers to kill. 200 people died because of Emaline, and others were seriously hurt or traumatized. But at the same time, Adelaide used her abilities to mess with Sue’s mind. The worst part was when she slowed down Margaret’s heart, killing her in one of the most uncomfortable scenes of the season. While she wasn’t a great person, she didn’t deserve to die like that. The truth behind their motives is one of the biggest questions the audience has for the next season.

How Might Carrie Connect to the Dark Tower?

Carrie was Stephen King’s debut novel, released in 1974. Since then, he has published 84 books, and some of them are part of an interconnected world. The Dark Tower is a series comprised of eight novels, a novella, and a children’s book. The story centers around a gunslinger who is on his way to the Dark Tower and links together multiple of his other novels. The works connected include It, The Stand, and The Shining (which Mike Flanagan made a film sequel to called Doctor Sleep). A novel that has never previously been within the world of The Dark Tower is Carrie. But Flanagan’s new adaptation might be heading in that direction.

Back in 2018, Amazon bought the rights to The Dark Tower to adapt it into a series, something it has yet to do. Then in 2022, Flanagan bought the rights to adapt it into a series, with plans for multiple seasons. As part of his first-look TV deal with Amazon, he may be working on this story for them. Furthermore, the new series included references to companies in The Dark Tower: The Sombra Corporation and LeMerk Industries. While this could be just simple easter eggs to other King novels, and other adaptations of his stories certainly don’t shy away from doing so, Flanagan’s connection and previous statements give it being more than an easter egg a great likelihood. With a multi-season plan for Carrie and the inclusion of things like astral projection, which are connected to The Dark Tower (and another Amazon/MGM owned series, The Institute), this massive Stephen King connection seems almost certain.