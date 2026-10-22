Prime Video Officially Renews Carrie for Season 2, And It Already Faces the Game of Thrones Problem

Amazon Prime Video’s adaptation of Carrie is officially coming back for more. After conquering the streaming charts in the first ten days of its premiere, and the even more arduous task of defeating doubt about another Carrie adaptation, the streamer has confirmed that Mike Flanagan’s series adaptation of the Stephen King novel is officially returning for another batch of episodes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“For 50 years, audiences have known and gravitated to Carrie White’s story,” showrunner Mike Flanagan said. “From the beginning, we imagined a story that goes far beyond the prom, and I’m incredibly grateful for Stephen’s trust and support in exploring what comes next.” Stephen King added, “I can’t wait for audiences to get to see what’s down the road for Carrie White. Mike Flanagan and I are excited about what comes next. It’s bound to be thrilling.”

Prime Video Renews Carrie for Season 2, But What’s Next?

News of another take on Carrie was originally met with skepticism and derision, despite Mike Flanagan previously proving himself as both a King fan and a television creator. The new Carrie series also immediately revealed why it was more than just a new remake, fully cementing the classic story in the modern era but also pushing the boundaries of the story into new territory with fresh narrative ideas that may have been teased in the book but weren’t fully explored. To that end, though, the series is already facing the Game of Thrones problem: What’s next?

The good news is that even though the first season fully adapted King’s original book, leaving no other material to bring to the screen, Flanagan has clearly been planning for the future from the start. In a previous interview, he teased a “dream scenario” of three seasons for the show. Even better news, though, is that unlike Game of Thrones, Flanagan is clearly cooking up the ideas with King himself.

It’s also worth noting that Carrie may very well not fall prey to the Game of Thrones problem for another reason beyond King’s continued involvement, but that it appears to have a place in a bigger plan. King himself teased that if Carrie was successful, “we might be doign something else, that’s really special,” a tease that many interpreted to mean that Carrie will have direct connectivity to Flanagan’s long in-the-works adaptation of The Dark Tower.

Flanagan has long noted that his idea to bring the series to life is a major endeavor, and though The Dark Tower has a direct line to many other King titles, Carrie was not one of them…at least not before. Given the expansions that Carrie has, telling the story of more women with extraordinary powers, Dark Tower fans may be able to see how it could fit. A key piece of that franchise’s lore is characters with powerful psychic abilities; sound familiar? Even though Carrie Season 2 may not sound like it’s part of the road to The Dark Tower, it may prove to be the most important piece.