5 DC TV Shows That Are Still Underrated by Fans, Including Brendan Fraser’s Hilarious Series

TV shows centered on characters from DC Comics properties have been around for decades, yet are more prominent than ever these days. James Gunn has taken over DC projects and though he has focused on films like Superman and Supergirl, he is just as active on the TV side of things. Peacemaker was a critical and commercial hit, Creature Commandos is an incredibly underrated animated series, and the most recent DC show, Lanterns, was a success for HBO. DC TV shows also make people think of the Arrowverse, which ran during the 2010s and saw the CW air several connected shows from Arrow to Black Lightning.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There’s also the animated side of things. Shows like Batman: The Animated Series, Teen Titans Go!, and the classic Super Friends all have longtime fans who hold them up as some of the best projects in their genre. Of course, there are also the relatively forgotten or unjustly overlooked DC television shows. These are the ones that deserve more praise or should’ve attracted more viewers. They are creative and different, ranging from a series set on Superman’s home planet to a wacky workplace comedy to a hilarious and weird show starring Brendan Fraser.

5) DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

Image Courtesy of The CW Image Courtesy of The CW Image courtesy of The CW

As popular as the Arrowverse was when it was airing, most of the focus went to its main three series. Those shows were Arrow, The Flash, and Supergirl, which left the likes of Black Lightning and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow to get ignored by too many. The latter took characters from those shows, like Sara Lance, Captain Cold, and Firestorm, and sent them on sci-fi adventures through time. The show felt like it was pulled straight out of a comic book thanks to the absurd scenarios they ended up in.

The show had the characters get trapped in various TV series, saw a demon battle a giant plush doll, ventured into animation, and even had Gorilla Grodd attack a young Barack Obama. Nothing was off limits in Legends of Tomorrow. There were also beloved romances, crossover episodes, and so many great actors involved over the 110 episodes. The end result is one of DC’s best shows that more people should talk about.

4) Krypton

Over the years, it feels like we have seen so many stories about Batman and Superman that it can be tough to find a new angle. It’s why something like Batman Beyond is held in such high esteem. It’s also why more people should talk about Krypton, a Syfy series set on the titular planet, which is famously the home of Superman and Supergirl. Instead of telling us another Superman story, Krypton takes place 200 years before his birth and instead focuses on Kal-El’s grandfather, Seg-El.

It was interesting to see a new story set somewhere familiar. Watching Seg-El fight to redeem the name of the House of El after they had been shamed made for an easy character to rally behind. They still found ways to incorporate known characters like Doomsday, Brainiac, and Lobo, without beating the audience over the head with references. Reviews were strong even if viewership wasn’t, making Krypton a true hidden gem.

3) Powerless

Image Courtesy of NBC

Again, we live in a time where we’ve seen so many takes on superhero stories, which makes the unique ones really stand out. That was the case with Powerless, which was canceled way too soon after a mere nine episodes aired of its initial 12-episode debut season. Powerless is a forgotten workplace comedy set at a subsidiary of Wayne Enterprises that followed a group of employees whose job it is to create products that protect civilians from becoming collateral damage during superhero battles.

Powerless boasted a tremendous cast including Vanessa Hudgens, Danny Pudi, Ron Funches, Christina Kirk, and Alan Tudyk. It was a nice change of pace to see the lighter side of life in a DC Comics world, giving us funny storylines like the workers having a superhero fantasy league, someone going on a date with a henchman for the Riddler, and Bruce Wayne’s cousin being put in a position of power. Powerless stood out and is one of DC’s funniest shows.

2) Static Shock

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Animation Image courtesy of DC Animated Universe Courtesy of Warner Bros. Animation

Static Shock deserves to be brought up alongside the aforementioned best animated shows in DC history. Airing from 2000 through 2004, the series centered on Static, giving us a rare, especially for the time, look at a Black superhero. Virgil Hawkins gained electromagnetic powers after exposure to a mutagen gas, turning him into the hero. From his outfit to his abilities, Static was endlessly cool, and kids everywhere wanted to be him.

Unfortunately, the show was canceled after 52 episodes and has kind of been forgotten to time outside of those who truly loved it initially. Finding it on streaming has been hit or miss over the years, helping to cement it as a hidden gem. One of the best things about Static Shock was the crossovers, with appearances by the Justice League and a joint episode with Terry McGinnis of Batman Beyond. Everything about Static Shock was awesome, yet not enough people know it.

1) Doom Patrol

Despite a strong start, the DC Universe streaming service didn’t last long. Among the shows designed to help launch it was Doom Patrol, which is one of the strangest DC projects ever released. It follows the adventures of the titular team, which consists of Crazy Jane, Elasti-Woman, Negative Man, Cyborg, and Robotman, among others. The show included everything from a sentient street to a donkey that doubles as a doorway to another dimension to a character who can track people down by eating hair from their beards.

You never knew what was coming next on Doom Patrol, and when you combine that with the complicated and flawed characters, it made for a stellar show. The cast was incredible, featuring Diane Guerrero stealing scenes as Jane and Brendan Fraser as the voice of Cliff Steele/Robotman. The interactions between these people were just as interesting as the ridiculous events that happened to them. Doom Patrol was a critical hit, with ratings on Rotten Tomatoes ranging from 96% to 100% across its four seasons.

Did we miss your favorite underrated DC show? Tell us about it in the comments.