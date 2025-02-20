8 Years Later, This DC TV Show Has Almost Been Totally Forgotten

In hindsight, the 2010s were a golden age for DC Comics characters on the small screen. Arrow began a sprawling ArrowVerse that nearly dominated The CW while other networks like NBC and CBS also gleefully indulged in adaptations of these characters. There was even the short-lived streaming service, DC Universe, dedicated to TV shows of DC Comics characters. If you grew up surrounded by stories of Arm-Fall-Off-Boy and Detective Chimp, 2010s TV programming really was a glorious all-you-can-eat-buffet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, in such prosperous eras, something inevitably crumbles to the bottom of the totem pole. In this case, the 2010s DC Comics TV show adaptation that’s become utterly forgotten is a little sitcom named Powerless. Not even the star power of Vanessa Hudgens and Alan Tudyk could keep this program alive for more than a few episodes nor ensure it a passionate long-term fanbase.

What on Earth Was Powerless?

Hailing from the mind of Ben Queen, creator of fellow mid-2010s NBC sitcom A to Z and also a Cars 2 screenwriter, Powerless tried to translate the standard workplace sitcom into the DC Universe, where superheroes run rampant. Specifically, the program chronicled Emily Locke (Vanessa Hudgens), working as Director of Research & Development at Wayne Security, a company with ties to a certain Bruce Wayne (though the show was set in newly-created domicile Charm City). Surrounding her was a veritable who’s-who of “wacky” figures like prank-fixated co-worker Teddy (Danny Pudi), Wanye Security boss (and Bruce Wayne’s distant cousin) Vanderveer Wayne (Alan Tudyk), and Teddy’s Pal Ron (Ron Funches).

The show’s humor derived from juxtaposing mundane adventures involving Locke and company with these figures occupying a world where Superman, Aquaman, Wonder Woman, and other DC Comics mainstays exist. Surprisingly, the show did involve a handful of super-powered guest stars, albeit not any massive figures that could headline a theatrical DC movie. Lower tier heroes like Crimson Fox, Green Fury, The Olympian, and others were all involved in the program’s various storylines. Other installments played on famous DC Comics storylines, such as Superman turning back the Earth to go back in time to save Lois Lane in 1978’s Superman.

This mixture of superheroes and The Office even tried to garner viewer enthusiasm by securing lead performers with lots of experience headlining fan-favorite small-screen programs. Hudgens, for instance, had headlined the three High School Musical movies, while Pudi was a Community veteran. Most obviously, Tudyk was nerd TV royalty thanks to Firefly. None of that was able to save a show that was plagued with problems (like Queen departing the project as showrunner during production) before a single episode hit the airwaves. Powerless was instantly forgotten the moment it began airing, making it unsurprising it’s remained obscure nearly a decade later.

Why Did Powerless Fail to Take Off?

The primary criticism of Powerless when it debuted was simple: the show didn’t work at either of its ambitions. The production crumbled as just a comedy chronicling ordinary people. Audiences could tune into Office or Community reruns to get better versions of this kind of comedy. Digressions into superhero antics, meanwhile, were greeted with a shrug, especially compared to the more excitingly outlandish antics on competing DC programs like Legends of Tomorrow or The Flash.

Debuting in February 2017, Powerless only lasted for nine episodes before getting pulled from NBC’s schedule. The remaining three episodes would trickle out to the public over the next few months through foreign TV channels and YouTube uploads. There was no widespread crusade from fans to save Powerless or find it a new streaming home. The show vanished as quickly as it arrived and there’s no indication (as of this writing) that any elements of the production will make their way into modern DC Comics adaptations.

The only real fascinating legacy of Powerless is how some of its creative team would go on to make vastly superior DC Comics TV shows. Writer Justin Halpern, who was an executive producer and writer on Powerless, would go on to co-create and develop the acclaimed animated show Harley Quinn. That program would also feature Funches in its main cast once again playing a character with ties to Aquaman. Tudyk, meanwhile, has planted roots in the DC Universe with Harley Quinn, Creature Commandos and an unknown role in Superman. With these artists fully leaving Powerless behind, it’s no wonder audiences have followed suit in giving this NBC comedy the cold shoulder.

Powerless is available to rent or purchase from digital retailers.