11 Years Ago, ABC Killed a Beloved Character & Started the Gradual Death of an Iconic Decades-Spanning TV Show

More than a decade ago, a beloved network TV character died and kick-started the slow death of an ABC institution. While deaths aren’t rare in traditional broadcast projects, especially first responder, police, and medical procedurals, the demise of a main character isn’t normalized. Ensembles are preserved for multiple years, so as to give a series a sense of stability, making them the ultimate comfort shows. That said, some projects are bolder in killing off their series regulars more than others.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Grey’s Anatomy has had countless deaths over its two-decade run on the small screen. The Shonda Rhimes-created medical series is now regarded as a TV institution, considering how long it has been on the air. While the series continues to draw viewers to ABC’s Thursday primetime slot, there’s something special about its earliest years, back when the original interns were just starting, and at the center of its narrative was Meredith and Derek’s love story. Considering how vital their relationship was to the show, it was shocking when Grey’s Anatomy season 11 killed off Patrick Dempsey’s character.

On April 23, 2015, ABC aired Grey’s Anatomy season 11, episode 21, “How to Save a Life,” which marked the final regular appearance of Derek. In the episode, Meredith’s husband found himself helping the victims of a car accident that he narrowly escaped. Unfortunately, after spending time with the injured and making sure that they were okay, he was struck by a truck, leaving him in a comatose state and eventually dead.

How Derek’s Death Started The Slow Death Of Grey’s Anatomy

More than a decade later since Derek’s death, and Grey’s Anatomy remains a staple of network TV. ABC has even renewed it for its 23rd season, guaranteeing its return for the 2026-2027 TV cycle. Grey-Sloan has seen many departures and arrivals after his demise, and Meredith has even moved on, as she is now in a stable romantic relationship with Nick Marsh. Being able to survive losing a big character is impressive, but it’s also no secret that the latter years of Grey’s Anatomy can’t hold a candle compared to its earlier years.

Aside from the declining ratings, which, to be fair, is partly also because of the changing entertainment industry, Derek’s death marked the end of an era for the medical drama. There was something magical about the original characters of the series — something that the newer seasons don’t quite capture. While there had been several major cast departures before Dempsey left Grey’s Anatomy, losing Derek not only changed the series in that moment but also altered its future, considering his romance with Meredith had always been its emotional anchor. Killing him off definitively closed the door for him to return, which was devastating.

Dempsey did return in Grey’s Anatomy season 17 as a figment of Meredith’s imagination during another near-death experience. Given his death, the show had to be more creative when crafting his return. Moving forward, however, the medical series can bring him back again, but it can never be a permanent comeback.

Grey’s Anatomy season 22 airs on ABC, and the complete series is available to stream on Hulu.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!