22 Years Ago Today, Friends Killed Off an Iconic Supporting Character After 10 Episodes

Just before it ended, Friends killed off one of its original supporting characters. Widely regarded as the best friend-centric sitcom of all time, much of its success was rooted in the dynamic of its main cast. Monica, Chandler, Rachel, Ross, Joey, and Phoebe had an incredible collective chemistry, but they also had equally entertaining pairings, which made Friends so much more interesting, as the series can mix and match its characters.

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Beyond that, the comedy gave each player their own narrative, perhaps some had more prominence than the others, but overall, everyone had something to do that was separate from being a member of the Central Perk gang. That allowed it to build its cast outside of its main characters with the introduction of Friends supporting players. While Jack and Judy Geller, as well as James Michael Tyler’s Gunther, were all tied to the group, others were only connected to a single main character, although that didn’t mean that they were less important, such as Estelle.

In one of the biggest shocks of Friends‘ final season, Estelle Leonard was revealed to have died in the episode, “The One Where Estelle Dies,” which was released on April 22, 2004. The plot twist came out of nowhere and happened amid a particularly busy period for the series, as it geared up for its finale.

Why Estelle’s Death Was Vital To Joey’s Friends Ending

On the surface, it seemed like Estelle’s death was nothing more than a way to do a plot twist for the sake of doing one. “The One Where Estelle Dies” was the pre-penultimate episode of the show, and between Chandler and Monica preparing to move out of the city and into the suburbs and Rachel’s impending relocation to Paris, there was simply a lot going on in the show. That said, Estelle’s death was particularly important for Joey. While the rest of his friends were going through major life changes, he was in limbo.

This loss ushered him forward, as the demise of his agent somehow paved the way for him to move to Los Angeles after the events of Friends. Throughout the comedy’s run and the ups and downs of his career, Estelle was his agent. With her gone, he was able to make the bold career decision, perhaps inspired by her help. Unfortunately, Friends‘ short-lived Joey spinoff didn’t have enough time to actually tackle this time in Matt LeBlanc’s character’s story.

Additionally, “The One Where Estelle Dies” also highlighted an often-overlooked pairing in Friends. Joey didn’t learn about Estelle’s death right away, as it was Phoebe who first found out about it. Knowing full well how it would hurt her friend, she tried protecting him from the news, going to great lengths to save him from the heartbreak of learning about the death. It was a sweet gesture, although the scheme didn’t hold up for long.

Friends is available to stream on HBO Max.

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