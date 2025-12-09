15 Years Ago Today, NBC Aired One of the All-Time Best TV Holiday Episodes (And Here’s Where You Can Stream It)

It’s hard to believe that it has been 15 years since TV fans went on a transcendent (and completely unexpected) journey through a magical land of stop-motion. It seemingly came out of nowhere but also felt perfectly at home in the middle of an idiosyncratic, years-ahead-of-its-time sitcom where you genuinely felt like nothing was off the table on a given Thursday night. Evoking the sensibilities of modern comedy and the iconic stop-motion holiday specials that have been loved by generations, Dan Harmon and his band of misfit toys delivered a perfect gift in the form of Community‘s second (and best) Christmas episode.

December 9, 2010 saw NBC air the 11th episode of Community Season 2, titled “Abed’s Uncontrollable Christmas.” If you’re a fan of the show, there’s a good chance that reading the name of the episode is enough to put a smile on your face, because it is easily one of the most memorable outings of the entire series. And given how accessible the series is nowadays, it’s very easy to access.

Community’s Modern Christmas Special

The second Christmas episode that Community released was a musical in full stop-motion animation, similar to classic specials like Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, which immediately evoked a sense of holiday nostalgia with fans. Just the animation style would have been enough to win fans over, but this is Community we’re talking about — the bare minimum was never good enough for Harmon & Co.

“Abed’s Uncontrollable Christmas” is as strange and layered as all of Community‘s best episodes, but it also serves a pseudo-sequel to the Christmas episode of Season 1, “Comparative Religion.” That episode saw everyone in Greendale’s most notorious study reveal their religious beliefs/practices with one another, creating a struggle when trying to plan a holiday party. In the Season 2 Christmas adventure, the gang shows a ton of growth by realizing (and openly talking about) how their various beliefs all point towards the same holiday spirit of, well… community.

The episode itself takes viewers into the mind of Abed as he wakes up in a world where everything is stop-motion. The story is presented as though Abed may be experiencing some kind of psychotic episode, but there are little moments throughout that cast doubt on that idea. Whether it was all in his head or it actually happened to the group, there’s no definitive answer, but does there need to be?

The story is inspirational and emotional either way, which is what makes it such a powerful episode of television. It could be that the group came together and were magically transported to an animated dimension and literally saved Christmas, or a found family rallied around a pal they love and helped him through a dark time. In either case, booyah.

(Okay so the episode is definitely about Abed having a delusion and bringing his friends along with him, but the way they all buy in by the end makes it fun to believe that it’s all actually happening.)

To top it all off, this episode gave us some incredible character designs for each member of the study group. Once they enter the Christmas world, every character embodies some kind of toy or iconic holiday figure come to life. Troy as a toy soldier will always be memorable, but nothing can ever top Pierce as a teddy bear, which is equal parts adorable, hilarious, and frightening.

If you’re looking for great Christmas TV episodes to watch this holiday season, add “Abed’s Uncontrollable Christmas” to your list and bask in the joy it will undoubtedly bring.