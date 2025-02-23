One of the Best Comedy TV Shows of the Past 20 Years Is About to Be Completely Free

Usually when a TV show is labeled as being “ahead of its time” it means that the series didn’t last that long, with people only realizing what they missed years after it was canceled. Jericho is a great example of this, only airing for a season-and-a-half and becoming a major cult hit long after it ended. There are rare examples, however, of shows that were way ahead of their time, but still managed to have just enough fans (and a little bit of luck) to give it a lengthy life on TV.
Such is the case for Community, Dan Harmon’s comedy series that has always had an enormously dedicated fan base — a fan base that has continued to grow year after year. There’s a chance that even more TV lovers find Community in the near future, as the acclaimed comedy is about to be completely free to watch.
Community has been on most of the major streaming services over the years (currently streaming on Peacock), but will soon be added to the free-to-view lineup on Tubi. The streaming service requires nothing in order to watch the movies and shows on its library, so all that’s required of you is sitting through regular ads.
If you’re not familiar with Community, the series follows a group of students at a run-down community college. It’s a show filled with deep-cut film references, long-running pop culture gags, and jokes you’ll appreciate more and more as time goes on.
The series boasts an all-star cast, many of which have become even bigger stars since Community ended in 2015. The show stars Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Alison Brie, Yvette Nicole Brown, Danny Pudi, Donald Glover, Ken Jeong, Jim Rash, and Chevy Chase.
Community also had a huge roster of guest stars over the years. Some of the big names that appeared on the show include Brie Larson, Walton Goggins, John Goodman, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Michael Kenneth Williams, Giancarlo Esposito, LeVar Burton, and Betty White.
What Else Is Coming to Tubi?
Community is heading to Tubi at the start of March, but it is far from the only title being added to the service to kick of the month ahead. Here are some of the movies and TV shows hitting Tubi on March 1st:
