1923 Costume Designer Reveals Impressive Detail Behind Harrison Ford's Hat in Yellowstone Spinoff

The latest series in Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone universe, 1923, debuted on Sunday with the new series taking viewers into another chapter of the Dutton family saga, this time set in the early twentieth century. It's a story that's full of interesting details in terms of how it intersects with the previous installment, 1883, as well as Yellowstone itself, but it turns out that there are some impressive details about the costumes as well — particularly Harrison Ford's hat. According to the series' costume designer Janie Bryant, they made a lot of hats for Ford's Jacob Dutton to ensure they got the crease just right.

"I worked with my hat maker for weeks to make a lot of different hats in different colors and silhouettes," Bryant told The Hollywood Reporter.

When asked how many hats that work resulted in before finding the right one, Bryant revealed a surprising number was made in order to get that one specific detail correct.

"I'm guessing about 75," Bryant said. "We made so many hats, but we had to get the crease just right. And we finally found it and I said, 'That's [Jacob Dutton's] hat with the Montana crease.'"

What is 1923 about?

1923, the next installment of the Dutton family origin story, will introduce a new generation of Duttons led by patriarch Jacob (Ford) and matriarch Cara (Mirren). The series will explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.

In addition to Ford 1923 also stars Helen Mirren, Darren Mann ("Animal Kingdom"), Michelle Randolph ("A Snow White Christmas"), James Badge Dale ("Hightown"), Marley Shelton ("Scream"), Brian Geraghty ("Big Sky"), Aminah Nieves ("Blueberry"), and Jerome Flynn ("Game of Thrones").

How Many Episodes of 1923 are there?

The first season of 1923 will contain 8 episodes. Episode one airs on December 18th, then the series will be off for the Christmas holiday. New episodes resume on Sunday, January 1, 2023, and continue each Sunday through February 12, 2023.

